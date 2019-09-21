24 fun ways to entertain the kids these school holidays

Keeper Nick Szepes feeding Dexter the Steer at the Ipswich Nature Centre, where new VIP guided walking tours are starting.

Keeper Nick Szepes feeding Dexter the Steer at the Ipswich Nature Centre, where new VIP guided walking tours are starting. Cordell Richardson

THE school holidays are here again and so too is the bombardment of questions from kids asking "what are we going to do today".

Don't be left scratching your heads wondering how to entertain them over the next two weeks. We have done all the hard work for you, with a list of boredom-busting ideas for the next two weeks.

Spot at the Ipswich Civic Centre

Monday, September 23 from 1-2pm at the Ipswich Civic Centre, corner of Limestone and Nicholas St, Ipswich.

BELOVED childhood character Spot will be coming to the stage to entertain his young fans. Tickets are $17.50 each and can be purchased online at www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Grill'd Kids Masterclass

September 23, 24, 25, 30 and October 1 and 2 from 10-10.45am at Orion Springfield Central.

LEARN how make healthy burgers which you can then make at home. Tickets are $12 each, with payment made on the day. To book, search Orion Springfield Central on Facebook.

Naughty Little Kids open day

Tuesday, September 24 at 1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

GET ready for a cuteness overload with baby goats. Kids and adults will be allowed into the baby pen to pat and hold the baby goats. The open day will also feature a jumping castle, face painting, a sausage sizzle, coffee van and a mini market with stalls selling goats' milk gelato, cheese and soap. The day will be split into three time slots, from 10am-12pm, 12-2pm and 2-4pm. Numbers for each time slot are limited so you will need to book online to secure your preferred time. Entry is $7.50 per person. Children under two are free. To book, log onto www.naughtylittlekids.com.au.

Abominable family fun day

Sunday, September 22 from 10am-12.30pm at Event Cinemas Springfield.

CELEBRATE the release of the movie Abominable with some pre-movie fun before enjoying the film at 10.30am. Normal movie ticket prices apply and can be purchased on the day or online at www.eventcinemas.com.au.

A new exhibition called Bush Mechanics has opened at The Workshops Rail Museum. Contributed

Bush Mechanics

On now until February 2020 at The Workshops Rail Museum

AN exhibition based on the popular ABC television series Bush Mechanics has opened at The Workshops Railway Museum. The exhibition features a range of items from the series, including two original cars, clay figurines, specially commissioned artwork and interactive displays, it also provides broader insights into Aboriginal life and culture. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see original footage from the series and try their hand at some of the ingenious and resourceful nyurulypa, or tricks, by assembling the discarded parts that make up the exhibition's 'bush driving simulator' and operating it. Admission is included with museum entry.

Cookie decorating

Every Monday and Tuesday during the school holidays at the Retro Diner, 195 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

MAKE and decorate your own cookies at the Retro Diner on the Monday and Tuesdays during the holidays. Workshops run from 9-10.30am. Aftwerwards, make your own tacos from 11am-12.30pm. Bookings are $8 per child and includes a drink.

Animal Encounters

Every Wednesday and Friday during the school holidays at the Ipswich Nature Centre, Queens Park, Goleby Ave, Ipswich

DISCOVER what goes into caring for local wildlife, meet and feed the barnyard animals, pet a reptile and learn about bilby conservation. Head down at 9am and 11am.

Little Humpty Children's Day

Wednesday, September 25 from 9am-2pm at Summer Land Camels farm, 8 Charles Chauvel Dr, Harrisville.

HEAD to the Summer Land Camels farm for Little Humpty Children's Day on Wednesday, September 25 from 9am-2pm. Cost is $10 per person, includes a kids farm tour (30 mins), patting and cuddling the camels, story time, camel arts and crafts, face painting. Book online. https://summerlandcamels.com.au/events-and-functions/.

Gelatissimo jungle sundae decorating

From September 23 - October 4 at Gelatissimo Orion at Orion Springfield Central, 1 Main St, Springfield Central.

MAKE and decorate your own tasty sundae at Gelatissimo Orion. After you have picked your favourite gelato flavours and applied an array of toppings, you can then share and eat your masterpiece. Tickets are $8 per person. Bookings are available online. Log onto https://gelatissimo.com.au/.

KIDS MOVIE: Enter the free movie give away and fly away with one of three double passes being given away to see Angry Birds 2 at the Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas. Contributed

Angry Birds 2 Craft Village

October 1-5 at Riverlink Shopping Centre, corner Downs St and The Terrace, North Ipswich.

KIDS will love the themed craft village where you'll be given your very own Angry Birds paddle bat and ball to decorate and then master the skills of co-ordination. Plus, you'll have the chance for a special meet and greet with Red. Head down to the East Mall.

Dora's Dance Party

September 24-28 at Riverlink Shopping Centre, corner Downs St and The Terrace, North Ipswich.

HEAD along to Dora the Explorer's new stage show, Dora's Dance Party. Play along and learn with Dora as she embarks on a new dance filled adventure. Dora will have audiences marching like ants, wiggling like spiders and slithering like snakes in this highly interactive live show. After your special meet and greet with Dora you'll have the chance to decorate your very own Paper Mache Treasure Chest. Head down to the East Mall and Gasometer.

First Ipswich Eco-Hunt

From now until October 7 from 6am-6pm at White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate, School Rd, Redbank Plains.

SIMPLY taking pictures of insects, animals and plants could win you a fantastic prize in Ipswich City Council's inaugural Ipswich Eco-Hunt. Just download the QuestaGame app on your smartphone, visit White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate, walk along the trails and snap as many pictures as you can of different birds, insects, animals and plants. The prizes up for grabs in the Ipswich Eco-Hunt include two nights at Montville Country Cabins, Spicers Hidden Vale experiences, vouchers to outdoor supply retailers and handy field resources such as binoculars and local guidebooks. Players will be required to stay on the trails while exploring White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate. Download QuestaGame from your app store. For more information see questagame.com/ipswich.

Million dollar playground

From September 21 at Orion Springfield Central, 1 Main St, Springfield Central.

EXPLORE one of the city's newest playgrounds, which will open at Orion Springfield Central.

Japanese Tea Ceremony

September 28 with the tour departing at 9.30am from Nerima Gardens, Queens Park, Ipswich.

ENJOY a guided tour of Nerima Gardens before a traditional cultural activity involving ceremonial preparation of matcha (powdered green tea) in the tea house. Participate in the ceremony or observe. Light refreshments on conclusion. Suitable for school aged children. The cost is $35 for adults, $30 for concession and $25 for children aged 5-12.

Art and craft extraordinaire

Wednesday, September 25 from 2-3pm at the Lowood Library, 97 Main St, Lowood.

This free craft workshop is suitable for children aged 4-17. For bookings, phone 5425 9104.

Netball, basketball, volleyball, cricket and dodgeball

Wednesday, September 25 from 6-7pm at the Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre, located at Hope St and Mary St, Kilcoy.

HAVE fun playing games and meeting new friends. This activity is free and suitable for kids aged 10 and over. Must wear closed in shoes. To book, phone 0420 974 683.

Escape room

Thursday, September 26 from 3-4pm at the Lowood Library, 97 Main St, Lowood.

TRY your hand at solving the clues to escape. It is free to attend but bookings are required. Phone 5425 9104. Suitable for children aged 12-17.

Multi-sports day

Friday, September 27 from 9am-2pm at the Ipswich PCYC, 1C Griffith Rd, Eastern Heights.

PLAY a wide range of sports and games while also making new friends. Suitable for children aged 6-11. The cost is $20 per child. Bring your own snacks, lunch, water bottle. To book, phone 5424 4000.

Lake Somerset canoeing

Monday, September 30 from 9am-1pm at Westvale Rd boat ramp, Somerset Dam.

ENJOY a morning out on the water as you paddle across the dam. Suitable for children aged 12-17. Cost is $5 per child. Bring your own hat, sunscreen, water bottle, towel and lunch. To reserve you child's place, phone 5424 4000.

Drama workshop

Thursday, October 3 from 9-11.30am at the Esk Library, 19 Heap St, Esk.

IF your children love performing on the stage, this will be a fun workshop for them. It is free to attend and suitable for kids ages 8-12. Phone 5424 4080 for more information.

Movies on the big screen

Various dates and times at the Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

SEE the latest hit movies on the big screen in Boonah over the school holiday break. Dumbo will be shown on September 24 at 10am and September 26 at 1pm. The Lego Movie will be screened pm September 24 at 1pm and September 26 at 10am. Finally, Wonder Park will be shown on September 25 at 10am and September 27 at 1pm.

Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at the free Cinema Under the Stars event on Friday night at Memorial Park in Grafton.

Kung Fu Panda meet and greet

Thursday, September 26 from 1am-2pm at Ripley Town Centre, 20 Main St, Ripley.

HEAD down to the Kid's Corner, opposite Eco Shot Cafe, to meet Kung Fu Panda and snap a photograph.

Spring at the Fair

A NUMBER of workshops will be held at Booval Fair these school holidays which celebrates everything great about spring. Workshops include pom pom pals, paper cup planters, wriggly worm puppets, create your own bird and bree house and more. The workshops will be held from September 23 to October 4 from 10am-1pm outside Woolworths. It is free to attend and no bookings are necessary.

Lego interactive play zone

September 23-27 at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, 1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank Plains.

LET your imagination run free in the Lego interactive play-zone in the Level 1 Atrium. Make your own Lego models and meet Lego character Emmet at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm daily. It is free to attend.