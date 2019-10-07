24 DRINK DRIVERS BUSTED:'Sad' state of affairs for driver

AN IPSWICH magistrate told an errant drink driver it was "sad” that he had to always check online his current licence status.

In a case before Ipswich Magistrates Court, police say triple-0 calls made at 10pm brought officers to a crash scene in Chuwar where a Holden ute had crashed through a fence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the ute's unlicensed driver, James Munro, was pointed out by witnesses and seen walking down a road. Munro was arrested and tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.150.

James Eric Munro, 44, from Kholo, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (0.15) at Chuwar on September 13, and driving when unlicensed. Munro told police he was unaware that his licence had been suspended from September 4. "I usually check it online once a week to check that I have still got a licence,” Munro told the court. "That is a bit sad to have gotten to that point,” magistrate David Shepherd said. "Yes I was a bit surprised,” said Munro. Munro was fined $1300 and his licence disqualified 18 months.

Adam Leslie Cox, 37, a truck driver and father of five children, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 4 when unlicensed. The court heard police intercepted a white Ford Focus at 5.20pm and a licence check discovered it had expired on July 30. As a result an unlicensed driver must have zero alcohol. Sgt Paul Caldwell said Cox had an alcohol reading of .031, Cox said he had one pint of beer and only drove because he thought his passengers would be over the limit. "I just didn't realise (it had expired). I got no notice. Who pulls it out to check,” Cox told the court. Magistrate David Shepherd said he accepted it had been an oversight. Cox was fined $150 and disqualified the minimum three months.

Dean Bryan Langford, 25, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on August 23. Fined $200, licence disqualified one month.

Madeleine Grace Sauer-Wright, 23, from Armidale NSW, fined $500 and licence disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving (.134) on the Cunningham Highway at Purga.

Emma Louise Woolcock, 30, from Ipswich, fined $200 and licence disqualified two months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ipswich on August 25.

Itayi Chidyausiku, 37, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Brassall on August 11. Licence disqualified two years.

Toni Marie Clinton, 25, from Collingwood Park, fined $450 and licence disqualified four months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Collingwood Park on August 10.

Peter Iaulualo, 39, from Dinmore, fined $750 and disqualified 15 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Silkstone on August 10.

Gregory Brian Maston, 52, from Silkstone, fined $1000 and disqualified 10 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Bundamba on August 3.

Francis John McKennariey, 62, from Riverview, fined $250 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on July 19.

Faamanu Misiluki, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Regents Park on March 29. Fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Bailey Jakob Price, 20, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on August 7. Licence disqualified three months and fined $300.

Simon Daryl Toms, 44, from Mudgeeraba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore on July 21. Fined $650, licence disqualified 10 months.

David Ronald Edward Bennet, 49, from Brassall, fined $550 and lost his licence for two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 18.

Troy David Butler, 43, from Newtown, licence disqualified six months and fined $800 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Kingaroy on June 30.

Michael Steven Robinson, 55, from Booval, licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Booval on June 11.

Neil David Vincent, 41, from Forestdale, fined $850 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in Goodna on August 17.

Matthew Paul Elliot, 26, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on August 16. Fined $650 and licence disqualified three months.

Mitchell Wayne Torrisi Hutchin, 24, from Redbank Plains, fined $750 and lost his licence six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence, and failing to provide a breath specimen at Redbank Plains on July 22.

Benjamin James Conway, 44, from Leichhardt, fined $650 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on July 19.

Joel Micheal Steven Patestos, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Augustine Heights on June 28. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Mathew James Brown, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving - in Redbank Plains on May 16, and in Gailes on July 26. Fined a total $1000 and disqualified two months.

Angela Heit, 58, from Redbank Plains, fined $300 and licence disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 8.

Victor Phillip John Gibbons, 71, from Thagoona, was fined $400 and his licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Thagoona on August 20.