Murder accused went out ‘looking to kill', confessed: Crown

FORMER Ipswich man Alex Reuben McEwan went out "looking to kill someone" the night Eunji Ban lost her life, a jury has been told.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Ban, who died in November 2013.

Ms Ban left her unit near Brisbane's Roma St Parklands to go to work at the Transcontinental Hotel on November 24 that year.

"Unfortunately her path crossed that of the accused, Alex McEwan, who later told friends and police that he'd gone out looking to kill someone," prosecutor David Meredith said on Monday.

"He admits he killed Ms Ban and went out that night with the intent of killing someone, anyone he met," Mr Meredith told Brisbane Supreme Court.

The prosecutor said a witness saw a young man "dragging something" up stairs near the parklands before the man jumped a fence.

Mr Meredith said Mr McEwan then went back to his family's unit in Leichhardt Street.

"When he returns to his unit about 5am, he rings a number of friends and confesses he killed a girl by bashing her."

Because of these alleged confessions, the trial would most likely focus on Mr McEwan's "mental capacity", the prosecutor added.

Proving McEwan's guilt would be the Crown's responsibility.

But Mr Meredith said proving mental illness would be the defence's responsibility.

The role, if any, that alcohol might have played could also be discussed.

"There is evidence that the accused drank a bottle of rum and six shots of [another drink] in about two and-a-half hours," Mr Meredith said.

Ms Ban was found dead within a few hundred metres of the courthouse where McEwan is on trial.

"The places you're going to hear about are just up the road," Justice Jean Dalton told jurors.

Justice Dalton told jurors they must not try "investigating" the matter themselves, on the ground or online.

"It's very tempting because it's very close where the things took place," she said.

The trial continues.

