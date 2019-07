23 drink, drug drivers face Ipswich magistrate

Sahraya Fairley O'Connor, 37, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Karana Downs on March 14 at Goodna. She was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Jordan Michael Paterson, 27, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on May 24 at Redbank. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Raymond Richard Peters, 57, from Walloon pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol at Walloon on February 5. He was disqualified from driving for two years.

Nathan James Reditt, 28, from East Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 14 at Bellbird Park. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Rodney Kent Small, 40, from Inala pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna. He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Lachlan Samuel Butt, 21, of Karrabin pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on June 7. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

David Wayne Cavanagh, 33, from One Mile pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ripley on May 9. He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Richard Popit, 36, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drug driving in Brisbane City on March 29. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $650.

Rahera Te Ate Sharland, 32, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drink driving without a licence in Fortitude Valley on April 12. She was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

David Stewart Carrick, 54, from Barellan Point pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ireagh on April 12. He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Russell Jeffrey Franklin, 43, from Redbank pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on March 29. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Jarred Brian O'Conner, 37, from Richlands pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving. He was fined a total of $1250 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Darrin Michael Tweedie, 52, from Springfield Lakes pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 31 at Springfield Central. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $350.

Dylan Reis Bowd, 22, from North Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on May 15. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Jason Robert Crocker, 37, from One Mile pleaded guilty to drug driving at Leichhardt on February 8. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

James Oliver Smart, 18, from Greenbank pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on May 18. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

Emily Molly Madison Grieve, 26, from Corinda pleaded guilty to drink driving without a licence on December 25 last year in Kepnock. She was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1200.

Tamara Liegh-Anne Tolan, 48, from North Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 4 at Silkstone. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Tyson Tyrone Farrier, 24, from Flagstone pleaded guilty to drug driving on December 19 in Gatton. He was fined $1200.

Zachery John Gray, 22, from Leichhardt pleaded guilty to drug driving on September 23 in Sumner. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Brittany Eileen Hall, 18, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 31 at Redbank Plains. She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

Zane Phillip O'Kell, 26, from Rifle Range pleaded guilty to drug driving at Rifle Range on May 8. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Cody John Callaghan, 28, from Coominya pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on May 17 in Coominya. He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for six months.