22 people caught drink or drug driving in Ipswich

CHARGED: Several drivers across the Ipswich Police district were caught drink or drug-driving. TAHLIA STEHBENS

OLIVIA Rose Mercer, 18, from South Ripley, had a bad start to 2019 when she was charged on January1 with a drink-drive offence.

Mercer pleaded guilty.

She was disqualified for three months and fined $500.

Teagan Michelle Turner, 21, from Tamborine, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Aratula on January1.

Fined $350 and disqualified two months, she was issued a restricted licence for work.

Guy William Frost, 27, from Rocklea, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Redbank Plains on November26. Fined $350, he was disqualified from driving for one month.

Dianne Therese King, 33, from Lowood, was disqualified one month and fined $200 when she pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Lowood on December7.

Simon Telea, 22, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Yamanto on November30 and guilty to driving unlicensed when court-disqualified. Telea was disqualified two years and six months and he was fined $1200.

Shane Kevin Nicholas, 44, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Fernvale on October8 when on a provisional/learner licence. Fined $450, he lost his licence for three months.

Stephen Newman, 58, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug-driving (methylamphetamine) at Ipswich on November12. Newman told the Ipswich court he uses drugs for relief of back pain, "otherwise I'll just go around the bend,” he said. Newman was fined $200 and disqualified for one month.

Sharnii Rendall, 25, from Lockrose, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Laidley on October24. Fined $300, he was disqualified for one month.

Ashley Sky Russell, 21, from Redbank Plains, was disqualified one month and fined $200 after pleading guilty to drug-driving at Redbank Plains on October24.

Anthony Paul Scott, 31, from Eastern Heights, lost his licence for three months and was fined $400 after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Karrabin on June13, 2018.

Kris Alfred Ronald Thomson, 18, from Walloon, lost his licence for three months and was fined $250 when he pleaded guilty to having alcohol in his system when on a learner/provisional licence at Ripley on December16.

Donna Ann Lyons, 53, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Eastern Heights on November14. She was fined $250 and disqualified one month.

Jacob Adam Desilva, 20, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Springfield Central on December21. He was fined $700 and disqualified four months.

Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge, 26, from Eight Mile Plains, pleaded guilty to drug-driving when on a provisional/probationary licence at Brassall on November1. She lost her licence for three months and was fined $300.

The last day of 2018 was bad news for Brendan Birch when he was caught over the legal alcohol limit.

Brendan James Birch, 33, from Blackstone, lost his licence for four months and was fined $650 when he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit at Yamanto on December31.

Darren Noel Hogarth, 46, from Purga, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, 0.151, at Riverview on December 12, 2018.

He was fined $1050 and he was disqualified for nine months.

Daniel Ethan Ward, 28, from Minden, lost his licence for five months and was fined $1000 when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Bundamba on December23.

Xavier Onyx Woodward-Xenides, 19, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug-driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Raceview on November12.

He was disqualified for three months and was fined $350.

Nikolas James Hunt, 44, from North Maclean, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Kelvin Grove on March22, 2018.

Hunt was sentenced to probation, and he was disqualified for nine months.

Kathleen Ramona Mook, 37, from Goodna, was fined $300 and was disqualified for one month when she pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Redbank Plains on November4.

Joel Manuel Moreno, 22, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Springfield Lakes on October18. He was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month.

Celeste Shantelle Parratt-Girard, 26, from Camira, was disqualified for three months and fined $550 when he pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Raceview on December13.