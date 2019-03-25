22 drivers face court on drink, drug driving charges

"YOUV'E got me, I'll be over for sure," an Ipswich driver told police when he was stopped for an RBT.

Sure enough his crystal ball nailed it and Daniel Wilson tested positive to alcohol.

But within three weeks he was caught again, this time driving with illicit drugs in his system.

Daniel William John Wilson, 36, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Esk on October 4, 2018; and drug driving at Yamanto on October 23.

Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said Wilson spoke those words when police intercepted him driving a Mazda ute at Esk.

His alcohol reading was (0.053), Wilson saying he drank eight beers.

When intercepted at Yamanto 19 days later he tested positive to cannabis and methylamphetamine (ice).

The court heard Wilson was a self-employed concreter and dad of five.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told him not to be so stupid in the future because he had a business to run and children to support.

He was fined $650 and disqualified two months.

Welcoming in 2019 proved a bit dismal for one driver when caught drink driving on New Year's Day.

Jordan James Bale, 26, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.056) at Childers on January 1.

Police said his Triton ute was intercepted at 10am, Bale saying he drank six glasses of vodka between 11pm and 2am.

The court heard that his job would be terminated if he was not able to drive. Bale was disqualified two months and fined $350.

He was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Peter James Feeney, 72, from Patrick Estate, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.063) at Lowood on January 10.

He told the court he feared losing his job as a caretaker of a rural property if disqualified for a long time.

"I'm very disappointed in myself, I hardly drink now," he said.

Feeney was fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Andrew Cameron Ryan, 23, from Kearney's Spring, was fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Marburg on February 3.

Tamika Denise Turnbull, 25, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on Learner/Provisional licence at Toowoomba on January 13.

Fined $350, she lost her licence three months.

Florence Bani, 29, from Loganholme was fined $600 and lost her licence three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving; and driving without a licence on January 27 at Springfield Lakes.

Serena Janine Foster, 43, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine and cannabis) at One Mile on November 8.

"I just want to say sorry. It's really embarrassing to be here today. I don't usually make silly decisions," Foster told magistrate Donna MacCallum.

She was fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Guy Richard Schumacher, 56, from Goodna, was fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on December 9, 2018.

Dwain Joshua Sproull, 29, a truck driver from Wilsons Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine and cannabis) at Boonah on October 20, 2018.

Sproull told the court he'd been with a mate that night before when he "had a go" at taking the illicit drugs then went to work the next day.

"It was a silly thing of me to do," he said.

Sproull was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Aidan Paul Boersma, 20, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Karalee on January 5.

Fined $300, he was disqualified three months.

Thomas David Cubbin, 20, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving on January 24 at Bellbird Park.

Fined $300, he was disqualified one month.

Edmund Ellis Dwyer, 52, from Tivoli, was fined $600 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on February 14.

Nathan Joel Ford, 32 from Kholo, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Karalee on February 8. He lost his licence nine months and fined $1500.

Francine Henry, 39, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Ipswich on January 10.

Fined $400, her licence was disqualified.

Adrean Preston Holmes, 35, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving on New Year's Day 2018 at Woodend.

Holmes was fined $500, his licence was disqualified for two months.

Edward Reynolds, 51, from Brassall, was fined $1500 and his licence disqualified for eight months when he pleaded guilty to two offences of drink driving on December 18 at Oxley.

Amanda Kathleen Joyce Stegman, 37, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on April 24, 2018.

Fined $350, she was disqualified for one month.

Wade Jon James Taukamo, 52, from Leichhardt, was disqualified one month and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on January 24.

A RELAXING dope session ended badly for motorbike rider Scott McAllister on Boxing Day when police intercepted his Suzuki on the Cunningham highway at Purga.

Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell told the Ipswich court it was 7.19pm and the rider was travelling west at speed. A drug test proved positive, McAllister "saying he'd smoked a few cannabis cones earlier in the day." And he was riding home from a friends' house.

Scott David McAllister, 27, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Probationary licence at Purga on December 26.

Magistrate David Shepherd warned him that while on parole (unrelated matters) he was "on the edge, you need to be more careful with your freedom".

McAllister was fined $600 and lost his licence for three months.

Chad Douglas Baxter, 22, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ripley on January 26.

Baxter was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Leonie Maree Doyle, 25, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving; and driving without an Interlock device fitted at Charters Towers on December 2, 2018.

Doyle was fined $600 and disqualified for nine months.