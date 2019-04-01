22 drink drivers named and shamed

CHRISTOPHER Weir, 50, from Hope Island, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (0.172) at Goodna on December 29.

His licence was disqualified for 12 months and he was issued a 12-month Probation Order as there were other court matters.

Daniel James Neville, 34, from Vernor, was fined $300 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on New Year's Day at Fernvale.

Ivy Francis Anderson, 54, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Laidley on June 12, 2018. She was fined $750 and disqualified for eight months.

Peter John Bennett, 57, from Fernvale, was fined $250 and lost his licence for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on January 18.

John David Fearon, 34, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karana Downs on January 12. His licence was disqualified for six months.

Tabitha Kay Hawksworth, 33, from Daisy Hill, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Daisy Hill on July 11, 2018. Hawksworth was fined $300 and her licence disqualified for three months.

Radomir Marinkovic, 38, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on February 20. He lost his licence for nine months and was fined $1200.

Karen Ann Roberston, 45, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional/Learner licence at Springfield on October 5, 2018. Her licence was disqualified for nine months.

Rawiri Te Wano Thomas, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving and speeding at Redbank Plains on February 2. He was fined a total $900 and his licence disqualified for eight months.

Shari Rosslyn Crisp, 27, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/ Provisional licence at Redbank on December 5, 2018. Crisp was disqualified for three months and fined $550.

Nadia Daly, 40, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Walloon on November 7, 2018. She was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.

Paul James Donnelly, 39, from Goodna, lost his licence for one month and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on December 23, 2018.

James Mitchelle Farmer, 28, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Flinders View on December 6, 2018. He was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Kyle Peter Hindes, 26, from Darra, lost his licence for two months and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Minden on February 2.

John Barry Hogan, 46, from Upper Coomera, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Springfield Central on November 2, 2018. Fined $350 and licence disqualified for one month.

Thomas Paul Holden, 20, from Brassall, lost his licence for three months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Brassall on January 19.

Henry Rua Kupe, 22, from Silkstone pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Churchill on October 24, 2018. Kupe was disqualified for three months and fined $350.

Michael Peter Wilkinson, 40, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Restricted, Learner/Provisional licence at Warrill View on December 11, 2018. Fined $400, he was disqualified for three months.

Jordan Adams-Fallows, 21, from Darra, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on February 2 and other traffic offences. He was fined $1200 and disqualified for nine months.

Stephen Feher, 45, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving when a Learner/Provisional driver at Wulkuraka on February 1; and driving when SER suspended. Fined $450, he was disqualified for 10 months in total.

Donald Mark Graham, 37, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving without an Interlock device at Goodna on January 12. He was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

Michael Dylan Williams, 22, from Zillmere, was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Virginia on October 19, 2018.