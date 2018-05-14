21 reasons plans for another Ipswich dump were refused

A PROPOSAL for a privately-owned waste transfer station at North Tivoli has been refused due to environmental and health and safety concerns including dust, noise and smells.

The application before Ipswich City Council proposed a waste-transfer station for dry domestic, garden organics, construction and demolition and other regulated waste on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli.

The application was lodged on April 11, 2017.

It was refused by the council due to concerns it did not meet desired environmental outcomes, could disturb neighbours and an appropriate workplace health and safety plan had not been established.

Acting mayor and Division 5 councillor Wayne Wendt said the decision by planning officers showed the council's planning and development applications process was robust.

"Council's refusal listed six main points under the Ipswich Planning Scheme and went on to detail 21 specific reasons why the proposed transfer station could not be approved," he said.

Cr Wendt said the development did not demonstrate compliance with the planning scheme.

During the public notification period 23 properly made submissions were received.

"Matters raised included amenity associated with dust, noise and smells in a residential area, and increased traffic congestion on Mt Crosby Road and the Warrego Highway off ramp," Cr Wendt said.

"This has been a common-sense decision and will be welcomed by the local community."