Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FESTIVE SPIRIT: Jamol Cook, 11 and little brother Lecrae Cook, 6, are excited about the creative workshops to be staged at the Ipswich Art Gallery this weekend.
FESTIVE SPIRIT: Jamol Cook, 11 and little brother Lecrae Cook, 6, are excited about the creative workshops to be staged at the Ipswich Art Gallery this weekend. Rob Williams
Whats On

21 free events at Ipswich Festival 2019

10th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS weekend's Ipswich Festival will be dedicated to the enjoyment of all ages, especially our youngest residents and visitors.

After Wiggles' favourites Henry the Octopus, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog stop by for a meet and greet at Riverlink today the Ipswich Art Gallery and Kids' Arena at Timothy Moloney Park will host a wide variety of activities and interactive exhibits.

The Art Gallery will feature the Playing with Light interactive exhibition, along with more than 20 other exhibits for kids.

At the Kid's Arena in the park, children and their families can create their own festival sunglasses, pencil cases, and musical instruments in special festival workshops to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FIRE ON THE RIVER PROGRAM

10am: Wonder Park Carnival movie screening at Limelight Cinemas

10am-5pm: Roller Skating, Laser Tag and Rock Climbing Wall

Noon: Nickoladeon Paw Patrol live show

Noon-5pm: face painting, LED balloon twisters, glitter tattoos

1-2pm: Paw Patrol meet and greet

3, 4, 5pm: Meet Henry, Dorothy and Wags from The Wiggles

6.15pm: Pre-fireworks entertainment

7pm: Fire on the River

FRIDAY LIVE FOR KIDS PROGRAM

10.30am: Disco Rainbow Sparkles singing and dancing duo

11.30am: Meet Fusion 122, Ipswich Young Orpheus singers

12.15pm: Mondello the Magician's magic show

12.45pm: The Fabulous Lemon Drops music show

1.30pm: The Cheeky Monkey Club. Sing, dance and play along

2.15pm: Curly Cousin characters Miss B, Coco and Sunshine

3.15pm: Rollo the Clown

3.45pm: Rock with Bravo

More Stories

Show More
free activities fun activities for kids ipswich festival ipswich festival 2019
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fair brings dolls and bears to life

    premium_icon Fair brings dolls and bears to life

    Whats On Doll expert Keith Rose will conduct free doll and bear valuations.

    • 10th Apr 2019 12:30 PM
    'Racist' ghost hunter abused Virgin staff

    premium_icon 'Racist' ghost hunter abused Virgin staff

    Crime Threatened arrest and job loss to women

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:49 AM
    Vegan protests spark raw emotion in the farming industry

    premium_icon Vegan protests spark raw emotion in the farming industry

    News Animal abuse accusations are hurtful to farmers

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:47 AM
    Bremer light explosion marks festival kick-off

    premium_icon Bremer light explosion marks festival kick-off

    Whats On Keep the dogs in doors, Ipswich Festival kicks off Thursday night.

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:30 AM