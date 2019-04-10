21 free events at Ipswich Festival 2019

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Jamol Cook, 11 and little brother Lecrae Cook, 6, are excited about the creative workshops to be staged at the Ipswich Art Gallery this weekend.

THIS weekend's Ipswich Festival will be dedicated to the enjoyment of all ages, especially our youngest residents and visitors.

After Wiggles' favourites Henry the Octopus, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog stop by for a meet and greet at Riverlink today the Ipswich Art Gallery and Kids' Arena at Timothy Moloney Park will host a wide variety of activities and interactive exhibits.

The Art Gallery will feature the Playing with Light interactive exhibition, along with more than 20 other exhibits for kids.

At the Kid's Arena in the park, children and their families can create their own festival sunglasses, pencil cases, and musical instruments in special festival workshops to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FIRE ON THE RIVER PROGRAM

10am: Wonder Park Carnival movie screening at Limelight Cinemas

10am-5pm: Roller Skating, Laser Tag and Rock Climbing Wall

Noon: Nickoladeon Paw Patrol live show

Noon-5pm: face painting, LED balloon twisters, glitter tattoos

1-2pm: Paw Patrol meet and greet

3, 4, 5pm: Meet Henry, Dorothy and Wags from The Wiggles

6.15pm: Pre-fireworks entertainment

7pm: Fire on the River

FRIDAY LIVE FOR KIDS PROGRAM

10.30am: Disco Rainbow Sparkles singing and dancing duo

11.30am: Meet Fusion 122, Ipswich Young Orpheus singers

12.15pm: Mondello the Magician's magic show

12.45pm: The Fabulous Lemon Drops music show

1.30pm: The Cheeky Monkey Club. Sing, dance and play along

2.15pm: Curly Cousin characters Miss B, Coco and Sunshine

3.15pm: Rollo the Clown

3.45pm: Rock with Bravo