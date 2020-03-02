21 drink, drug drivers named and shamed

A MAN, seen walking from a liquor shop with his trousers falling down then driving off in his ute, was busted soon after with an alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that Colin Wells, a former RAAF and Qantas pilot, was seen at 10.20am on January 8 walk out of the shop in Karalee Shopping Centre and get into a Toyota Hilux ute.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police got a call about an intoxicated man "with his slacks falling off".

Ten minutes later the driver was intercepted at his house in Karana Downs.

Sgt Caldwell said the Hilux was in the driveway and had hit another parked car.

Wells told police he had drunk six or seven premix bourbons.

When tested he gave an alcohol reading of 0.130.

Defence lawyer Andrew Wiseman said Wells was a former RAAF pilot at Amberley and Qantas pilot who has struggled with alcohol.

The offence was a trigger to seek help.

"Yes he did nudge another vehicle in his driveway.

"It was not like a three-car pileup," Mr Wiseman said.

Colin Allen Wells, of Como, 48, pleaded guilty to drink driving (. 130) at Karana Downs on January 8. He was disqualified three months and fined $750.

Vernon Philip Wright, 43, from Deebing Heights, fined $900 and disqualified seven months when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving in Boonah on December 21 last year.

Angela Ranae Cain, 40, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (. 229) in Yamanto on November 28, 2019.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said she had a prior UIL back in 2014 with an alcohol reading of .262. The court heard she had been suffering personal stress and emotionally upset at the time of the new offence - occurring after she drank wine. Cain was sentenced to a supervised 15-month probation order.

Thomas Alexander Johnson, 24, from Kenmore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Sheep Station Creek on November 23 last year. Police stopped his ute on the Kilcoy - Murgon Road. Johnson telling police he'd taken two MDMA pills 12 hours before. He tested positive to meth. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Adam Malcolm Bone, 41, from Leichhardt, fined $300 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Booval on November 22 last year.

Shawn Charles Edgely, 45, from Wacol, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Esk on November 7, 2019. Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Phennel Harrison, 29, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and disqualified three months after pleading guilty to drug positive driving on an L/P licence at Ipswich on July 26 last year.

Kristal Rae Lonie, 34, from Bundamba, fined $750 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Blackstone on December 26, 2019.

Cody Shaun McKevett, 20, from Karana Downs, fined $500 and licence disqualified four months after pleading guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Chuwar on November 25, 2019.

Jamie William Post, 46, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving positive when on an L/P licence in Goodna on November 12 last year. Fined $550 and lost his licence four months.

Robert Steven Richards, 38, from Morton Vale, disqualified one month and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Esk on November 7, 2019.

Mark Raymond Stokes, 32, from Scarborough, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Karalee on November 12, 2019.

Robert James Wrathmall, 31, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Brassall on October 1 last year. Fined $700 and disqualified six months.

Christopher Michael Young, 33, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Redbank on November 9, 2019. Fined $1000 and lost his licence for 12 months.

Gary Wayne Ian Malcolm, 44, from Collingwood Park, fined $500 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank on October 15, 2019.

Micheli Salerno, 54, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug driving in an L/P licence at Goodna on October 30, 2019. Fined $400 and disqualified four months.

Angus Mathys Dann, 19, from Caboolture, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Sippy Downs on November 29, 2019. Disqualified three months and fined $450.

Julie Barbara Dowling, 44, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Bellbird Park on January 12. Fined $1300 and disqualified 12 months.

Scott Christian McIntyre, 45, from Somerset Dam, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Esk on November 1, 2019. Fined $400 and licence lost for one month.

Scott Anthony McKenzie, 37, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Peak Crossing on November 6, 2019. Disqualified eight months and fined $800.

Mathew Kevin Neale, 22, from Upper Coomera, fined $450 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Moogerah on January 1, 2020.