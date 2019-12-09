21 drink and drug drivers named and shamed

Moranbah Police have charged a large number of drivers with drink driving offences over the past month.

Amanda Jane Townsend, 34, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ironbark on August 10. Disqualified two months and fined $350.

Mark Andrew Werner, 53, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving (. 061) at Lowood on October 7. The court heard he’d been very thirsty because he’d been working in 30C temperature that day. It was his first such offence. Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Jason William Whittaker, 31, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when licence suspended at Camira on September 3.

Nathan Kiel Jonathan Brittain, 33, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ellen Grove on November 19, 2018. Police said his saliva tested positive to both methamphetamine and cannabis. Brittain also pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed on August 22 this year. Fined $700 and licence disqualified two months.

Ashley Keith Adamski, 52, from Coominya, fined $800 and disqualified nine months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on a P-licence at Fernvale on August 21.

Brendon Scott Chapple, 31, from Waterford, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Flinders View on September 11.

Trentt Paul Fogarty, 26, from North Ipswich, disqualified two months and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Tivoli on September 10.

Warren John Allum, 46, from Brassall, fined $750 and disqualified seven months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (. 139) in Ipswich at 9.25pm on October 5. The court heard he drank a bottle of Moscato in a park before driving.

Terry Leeroy Bishop, 43, from Redbank Plains was fined $400 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Collingwood Park on September 2.

Julie Lee Streek, 53, from Colinton, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Esk on August 26. Fined $350 and licence disqualified one month.

Damien Pale Tiatia Levaai, 19, from Yamanto, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (L/P licence) in Swanbank on October 5.

Daniel Desmond Meier, 25, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving (cannabis and methylamphetamine) when unlicensed in Booval on September 15. He last held a Learner licence in 2015 the court heard. Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Clayton Henry Ortlipp, 31, from Redbank pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank on August 31. Fined $550 and disqualified three months.

Lucas Cassius Bennett, 18, from Burbank, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on a P-licence at Goodna on September 6.

Peter Desmond Elliot, 39, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a L/P licence at Goodna on August 9. Fined $900 and lost his licence seven months.

Mark Anthony Lamin, 31, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on June 20. Disqualified two months and fined $300.

Racquell Louise Melandri, 47, from Keperra, fined $350 and licence lost for one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Newtown

Rebekah Penman, 34, from North Booval, fined $300 and licence disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving on a L/P licence in Booval on September 10.

Brian Thomas Roberts, 45, from Bellbird Park, fined $500 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bellbird Park on September 13.

Corey John Eastell, 33, from Redbank Plains, disqualified one month and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 8.

Ashwin Gerald Channan, 26, from Ripley, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gailes on August 28.