21 drink and drug drivers named and shamed

Jay Wooldridge, 42, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on July 19. Disqualified one month and fined $400.

Bradley John Hayden, 46, from Bundamba, was fined $1000 and lost his licence for eight months when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis in East Ipswich on March 28, 2018.

Tamara Leigh-Anne Tolan, 48, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on June 25. She was fined $350, licence disqualified one month.

Eddy Bangana, 22, from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to comply with conditions of Learner licence at Ipswich on January 25. Fined $1500 and loss of licence three months.

Bree Dawn Givney, 35, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Fernvale on May 31. Fined $400 and licence disqualified for three months.

Douglas Stewart Dixon Graham, 40, from Bundamba, fined $350 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Bundamba on May 12.

Phoenix Lulu Harvey, 20, from Leichhardt, lost his licence for three months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Booval on April 13.

Davin James Kitching, 39, from Brassall, fined $1000 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Ipswich on April 20. Licence disqualified nine months.

Mark Joseph Wellman, 58, from Wacol, was fined $350 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on July 4.

Christopher Paul Anderson, 35, from Redbank, was disqualified four months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed, and failing to provide a breath specimen at Redbank Plains on December 18, 2018.

Dylan Charles Bower, 34, from North Booval, fined $350 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on August 12.

Brayden Shane Harradine, 19, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Blackstone on March 16. Fined $300 and disqualified six months.

Rachael Louise Kadel, 24, from Flinders View, fined $1000 and licence disqualified six months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Ipswich on July 11.

Cody Shaun McKevett, 20, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at North Ipswich on June 7. Fined $250 and licence disqualified one month.

Siyasanga Patrick Balfour, 32, from Springfield Lakes, fined $600 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Chinchilla on June 7.

Justin Alexander Laverty, 27, from Karalee, fined $600 and licence disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty drink driving when on a restricted L/P licence at Karalee on July 31.

Nathan Luke Price, 44, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care at Leichhardt on August 4. Fined $750 and disqualified six months.

Adam Joseph Gordon, 37, from Adare, pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to provide a breath specimen to police at Ipswich on February 7, and at Glenore Grove on July 6. His licence was disqualified for 15 months.

Kiir Akoi, 20, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence at Ripley on July 28. Disqualified three months and fined $300.

Ravanna Mary-Lou Ellen Lowe, 31, from Yamanto, fined $300 and licence disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Yamanto on February 28.

Iere Muaulu, 19, from Brassall, was disqualified for 12 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Brassall on April 20.

Michael Dieter Paul, 42, from Edens Landing, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Springfield on June 14. Fined $500 and licence disqualified two months.