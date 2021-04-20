Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

2032 Olympic bid: Are our priorities right?

20th Apr 2021 10:39 AM

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Our Premier seems to have a spare $1billion to spend on "The Gabba" bring the cricket ground up to world standard for the 2032 Olympic Games bid.

Typical Labor Government: all about making its mark, bringing glory to a government intent on spending money they don't have and leaving a debt legacy future Queensland generations don't need.
 

Why is sport the top priority, when our public transport system and road network is failing Queenslanders who have no say in how taxpayers' money is spent?

Then, if we are successful for the Olympic bid, will money suddenly materialise for a world-class transport system to cater for the Games north of Brisbane?

A transport system badly in need of significant investment outside the capital, specifically, is what has been the bane of travellers in Regional Queensland.

Investment in road and rail travel outside the metropolitan area, is not a Queensland Labor Government priority, unless you are the Gold Coast.

It has been 21 years since Queensland's Olympic Games attracted phenomenal Labor Government investment in the Gold Coast.

All this time, Regional Queenslanders contributed to the 2000 Olympics which made the Gold Coast the pride of the nation. Naturally, it is a Labor seat.

If the Premier has a spare $1 billiion to waste, intending to make "The Gabba" a world-class venue, at the expense of Regional Queenslanders who struggle with the "tyranny of distance" from our capital, then we need a second look at the budget and Labor's priorities into the next decade.

"Where your treasure is, there will your heart is also."

E Rowe

Marcoola

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Undie-clad bloke’s manhole rescue stops traffic

        Premium Content Undie-clad bloke’s manhole rescue stops traffic

        News Drivers were caught by surprise when a man popped his head out of a manhole on a busy road, amid a desperate search for his dog.

        Motorway bingles cause morning delays

        Premium Content Motorway bingles cause morning delays

        News One person has been taken to hospital following crashes reported this morning

        MP backs Royal Commission into veteran suicide

        Premium Content MP backs Royal Commission into veteran suicide

        News More veterans have died from suicide than in combat since the war in Afghanistan...

        Alleged Harvey Norman thief refused bail

        Premium Content Alleged Harvey Norman thief refused bail

        News An Ipswich magistrate said a woman accused of stealing was an unacceptable risk