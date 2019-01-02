HOROSCOPES: What the next 12 months has in store

ARIES:

Watch out world, here you come. 2019 is your year to be adventurous and try something new. The changes you've made over the past eight years will begin to take shape and lead to success when you're bold and ready to run with your successes and step into new terrain. Your path should run more smoothly this year, too, so be ready to take your initiative with exciting projects and plans. But you will also be looking for more stability; and the key place you find this will be at home, so make your home your real focus for happiness.

TAURUS:

As Uranus, the celestial game-changer will be in Taurus for the next seven years from March onwards, prepare for considerable developments that will take you outside your comfort zone. This year look out for opportunities especially at work, through study, travel and your personal life. Key relationship developments may signal change, such as a deepening understanding of each other or a developing mutual interest. Make sure you align your ambitions with your true values, or you may be easily mislead or distracted in 2019. Health-wise, ensure you focus on a fitness routine that supports your lifestyle.

GEMINI:

The big news this year is that Jupiter, the planet of expansion, will be in your relationship zone until November. This will spotlight collaborations and partnerships - both business and personal. At work, it's the year to flap your wings a little in exciting and potentially even ground-breaking areas. In your love life, this is the year for singles to make a commitment to someone special and for couples to ramp up the passion. Elsewhere, you'll revel in the opportunity to broaden horizons with family and friends, gaining memorable life experiences through study, travel and networking.

CANCER:

This is a crucial year for you; a true turning point, especially in your personal life and daily routine. Be prepared to step to a new level, and don't doubt your abilities, as self doubt will be your true pitfall in 2019. In the first half of the year, someone else will take much of your focus, so ensure you maintain strong focus on your own health and well-being to maximise your own potential and to avoid over-work and fatigue, as well. Be discerning this year about which opportunities align with your values, and which may simply mislead you.

LEO:

Let your imagination run free. You're ready to begin something new this year, and change will be driven by your emotions and the need to feel more creative and fulfilled. Your work, family, home life or simply fresh health circumstances will be the key areas of change. Contemplate ways to ensure a smooth-running year. You may consider streamlining various areas of interest, especially in your work life. Aim to work smarter, not harder, and you'll find that you will gain more time to enjoy other areas of your life, such as romance, equally as much.

VIRGO:

This will be an upbeat year where you could gain self-esteem and influence right across the board both professionally and personally. Travel, networking, socialising and broadening your scope signal a buoyant year. At work you should gain kudos and a sense that you can make progress, especially if you are willing to break into new terrain. This year's eclipses will bring new social circles, friends and organisations into your life, while you'll also relish a strong family connection. Put a strong constitutional support structure in place such as a good diet so that your efforts are supported by good health.

LIBRA:

Let's face it, you were born to be fabulous. And this year, you'll get the chance to prove it. Whether you wish to excel at work, at home, or in your relationships, this is the year to make the changes you've been meaning to put in place for a while. Your efforts will boost your status and happiness. To ensure you succeed, it's vital your activities match your interests, and luckily this year, you'll get the chance to alter your work schedules so they suit your ideals better. Boost health and vitality to boost your productivity and avoid over-spending.

SCORPIO:

You'll be attracted to all kinds of new and unconventional activities this year. And, while this may be exciting and even exhilarating, you may wander into uncharted waters. As you explore new ways to express yourself, ensure you also anchor your plans in practical, useful practises so that you remain 'earthed' and realistic. Avoid 'pie in the sky' schemes that could lead you astray, especially at work, as you risk over-estimating your potential in a new field. You'll fuel your lust for life by learning about new ideas and even cultures through travel. Avoid gambling, both emotionally and financially in 2019, to ensure a smooth year.

SAGITTARIUS:

Start planning for an adventurous year now. Abundant Jupiter in your sign until early December should bring joy your way; but it may equally produce over-exuberance, over-spending and over-estimating your circumstances. So, while this is a good year to broaden your horizons; for travel, deepened spirituality, study and for enjoying your favourite activities, you must maintain perspective to avoid needless risk-taking. The good news is that, if you do make a mistake, you'll get the chance to review your circumstances from mid-April to early November. Signs of success by December will reveal just how much you will have accomplished during the year.

CAPRICORN:

2019 is peppered with three Capricorn eclipses, suggesting considerable change in your personal life. As the year begins, a sense of purpose and the need to be organised will drive excellent goal-setting which will help you maintain focus. Your daily routine, largely due to focus on health and happiness, is set to change. You may feel it's time to put down roots. This will be a changable, especially in January, July and December. Developments may surround your personal life, career or status. Ensure you obtain expert advice if making long-term changes, especially financially.

AQUARIUS:

Get ready to revolutionise your life in 2019. You owe it to your self to boost health and wellbeing, and to do that, you may choose to improve your daily work routine. Optimal times for working on a new daily schedule and for boosting health to reveal the re-energised 'you' are January, February and August. Your domestic and home life set the scene for much anticipated happiness this year, and yet with Jupiter in your career zone, this is likely to be the area of most growth. Freedom-loving Aquarians will be attracted to travel and broadening your horizons to allow your spirit to soar.

PISCES:

This is the year of adventure through travel, career development, personal change or even a growing family. New ventures will reflect your fresh, pioneering perspective. The key to happiness lies in carefully choosing your social and networking circles, both at work and closer to home, as you will experience a change in the way you see both yourself and others. A real pitfall this year could be idealism, not only about the world, but also about the people you associate with. A lesson you learn may be to be compassionate and understanding of those less insightful than you.