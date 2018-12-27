2018 ends on a high with excellent OP results

STAR PERFORMERS: Lockyer District State High School students Zoe Ilka, Laura Nolan, Rogan Utz, Hannah Lester, Liam Schulz and Kate Ryan all achieved OP ranks between 1 and 4.

LOCKYER District State High School's class of 2018 has gone out on a high, achieving some of the school's best results.

In this year's cohort, 98 per cent graduated with an OP rank between 1 and 18, enabling direct entry into university, and the entire graduating class left with either a Queensland Certificate of Education or Certificate of Individualised Achievement.

Deputy principal Tony McCormack said the results were a fantastic testimony to the students.

"We are exceptionally proud of the academic achievements of our 2018 Year 12 cohort, and the results reflect some outstanding individual efforts," Mr McCormack said.

"We are also very proud to record our third consecutive year of 100 per cent QCE/QCIA attainment, recognising the efforts of every student and teacher, in every classroom, every day, working towards a meaningful qualification."

It's been a huge year for Liam Schulz, who took out the Gary Adcock Memorial Dux and achieved an OP 1.

Mr Schulz described the experience as "surreal" and said the hard work had paid off.

"I've just been working at it a long time, dropping a bunch of commitments so I could stay focused on my work," Mr Schulz said.

While there was some nervous energy before the results were released, he was confident his efforts would be rewarded and said he hoped his hard work would inspire other students to put in the effort during their final years.

Mr Schulz has followed in his older brother Nicholas' footsteps.

Nicholas achieved an OP 1 in 2016, and Liam said there had always been competition between them over results.

But Liam will have the last laugh, having secured the title of dux in his final year.

"I got that one over him," he said.

Top results: