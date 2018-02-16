2018 Chinese New Year celebrations

Celebrate the Chinese New Year in the year of the Dog 2018.

IT'S that time of year again when the lanterns are lit, lions dance and the aroma of fresh noodles fills the air.

2018 marks the Chinese Year of the Dog and while there aren't yet any dedicated Chinese New Year celebrations in Springfield, we have put together a list of some of the most popular events happening around Brisbane this weekend.

Lunar New Year at Inala Plaza

From Friday to Sunday, Inala Plaza will host a range of free events from high stilt lion dance performances to food stalls and more.

On Sunday, February 18 the plaza will host the Inala Lunchbox Food Festival- a food discovery experience, showcasing the ingredients and menus of Inala.

Opening with a fashion show of traditional costumes from Vietnam, the festival hosts a $5 food trail; food, tea, origami, strange fruit and lantern workshops, face painting, table tennis and finishes with a movie.

Learn how to make the sauces, pickles and accompaniments to your favourite asian meals and discover new ingredients.

Explore how to taste, brew and try teas with the @Steepery.

Lotus Flower origami lantern workshops with professional origami artist Makiko Ramsey.

Discover the names and flavours of the strange fruit and vegetables in asian grocers and how to prepare them.

Learn how to make Sri Lankan Patties, Chinese, Japanese and Korean Dumplings.

With cooking demonstrations at stalls to incredible deals on food, the Lunchbox Food Festival is the authentic foodie event not to be missed.

For the Lunchbox Food festival, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/321238818389237/

For the Lunar New Year event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/545682729138293/

The Lion Richlands

Bring the family down early for The Lion Richlands' Lunar New Year Dancing Lions at 5.30pm and again at 9.30pm both Friday and Saturday nights.

If dining in for dinner, you could be the lucky member to win one of three $1000 draws from 6pm, as well as a Big Spin and raffle.

For more information, visit the Lion Richlands Facebook event page.

Chinese Lunar New Year- Fortitude Valley

Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Fortitude Valley's Chinatown. Get involved in the festivities with lion dancers, fire shows, traditional music, cultural performances, interactive workshops and roving street performers to welcome the Year of the Dog.

Celebrating the most important day in the Chinese and Asian calendar and attended by hundreds of people each year, Chinese Lunar New Year offers the chance to discover more about the many Asian cultures in Brisbane and enjoy the cultural diversity of Fortitude Valley.

Saturday, February 17. No bookings required.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/205793443331509/

Sunny Bank: Lunar New Year Celebrations

Sunnybank is renowned for its large Chinese population and is most definitely one of the most popular destinations to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

This year will offer a range of different activities all weekend long, including a Lunar New Year Rooftop Party, a pop up Asian laneway, a Studio Ghibli film screening, tai chi and kung fu performances, fireworks and more.

For more information visit the Sunnybank Plaza website.