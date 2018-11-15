2018: A year of wild winds, hail and heat

AFTER a dry winter leaving more than half the state drought declared, spring storms did little to alleviate the woes of farmers.

Farmers in the Scenic Rim were hit hard with October's severe weather. Wild storms were believed to have caused an estimated $10 million in damage to local crops in and around Kalbar.

A hail storm hit residents of Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Purga and Mutdapilly on October 26.

The storm hit just before 7pm and brought strong winds and rain as well as golf-ball sized hail.

Wet and wild weather started early in October bringing storms and rain for much of the month.

Amberley weather station data showed we copped a higher than average drenching of 87.2mm in October.

This came after six months of below average rainfall of only 9.6mm in September, 7.2mm for the month of August, 15.4mm in July, 8.4mm in June, 17.2mm in May, and 18.4mm in April.

Figures from the Bureau of Meteorology show that February was the highest month for rainfall with 273.2mm falling on Ipswich and 89mm in one day on February 24.

January recorded 93.2mm which was below average and March 57.2mm which was also below the mean rainfall numbers.

A hurricane like storm hit Ipswich on October 21.

The storm which lashed southeast Queensland, delaying domestic flights into Brisbane airport also dumped 56mm of rain on Ipswich.

The week of October 8-13 brought wet weather and storm warnings for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall for Ipswich, Amberley and the Scenic Rim.

During storms that week a man was struck by lightening while he charged his phone.

A storm supercell passed through Marburg on September 26. Storms ripped through Ipswich on February 23 and 24 dumping 42.8mm then 89mm.

The worst storm hit on February 26 creating flash flooding.

During that storm the Ipswich State Emergency Service attended 83 jobs and an Ipswich mum had to carry her three children to safety after the family car became trapped in flood water at Goodna.

It was one of three similar rescues, a woman was trapped in a flash flood at Jones Rd Bellbird Park at the height of the Monday night storm with her three children, nine, seven and five.

She managed to carry them to safety.

Four other vehicles were trapped in flood waters in surrounding suburbs as the massive storm which lasted less than an hour according to reports.

Houses were flooded at Redbank Plains, Collingwood Park and Goodna.

On February 11 storms wreaked havoc across the southeast again.

Amberley weather station recorded wind gusts up to 88kmh.

Another severe storm left more than 2000 homes without power as 20 power lines were brought down across the Ipswich City Council area on February 15.