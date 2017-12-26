2017: The year of shocks and surprises

CHANGES: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli adresses some tough questions from the media in what was a challenging year for the council.

CHANGES: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli adresses some tough questions from the media in what was a challenging year for the council. Rob Williams

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

REBUILDING after corruption allegations within the council, a hard-fought campaign and a positive population outlook for the city - it was a year full of "shocks and surprises" for Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

"It was one of those years where you had to always be prepared," he said.

Cr Antoniolli took the reins of the region after the shock resignation of Paul Pisasale.

Subsequent charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission against Pisasale, council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and officer Craig Maudsley crippled the region's local government.

Tasked with rebuilding was Cr Antoniolli, the narrow victor over then-deputy mayor Paul Tully in a mayoral by-election.

"It was a year of hard decisions, very hard decisions and for me, it's probably been in many respects, a year for family," Cr Antoniolli said.

"When these sorts of things happen, a year like this year my family has really come together and been a tower of strength for me."

The election of Cr Antoniolli as mayor provided a difficult, but proud moment.

"The campaign itself was one of those... it was really tough, it was a roller-coaster ride," he said.

"It has been a very humbling experience.

"I'm humbled by the faith people have put in me and I hope to continue to repay that faith.

"It is an enormous step up from being a councillor to being mayor."

On a regional front, Ipswich has experienced a large level of economic and development growth.

Cr Antoniolli said it was a key positive to take from the year.

"I think we've had some success, we've had some commitments from various levels of government," he said.

"In past years we spoke about growth and people probably didn't believe it but they're now seeing enormous growth.

"People are starting to realise that maybe the predictions that we will double in population around the 15-year mark is not hype as some people would like to suggest.

"The fight for 2018 is to ensure we put our best foot forward to other levels of government to stump up with what the needs of our community are."

Looking forward, Cr Antoniolli hopes the CCC investigation that plagued the Ipswich City Council this year does not continue.

"It would be nice to think the CCC investigation will conclude quite quickly in the new year and that we can regain some stability within our organisation as well as the stability in morale, improve internal morale," he said.

The Mayor said for Ipswich to prosper, the council would need to regain the confidence of the community.

"For us the stability in the region really relies on us putting our best case forward for new infrastructure, essential infrastructure," he said.

"I don't think that's something we as a council have done well in the past."

Cr Antoniolli also believes local government should be prepared for a federal election, even though one is not due next year.

He described this year as difficult and said the council would continue the "ongoing process" of rebuilding trust from the community.

Disappointment from the nation's capital

Shayne Neumann Bev Lacey

IT WAS a year of disappointment in federal politics with the citizenship saga, Centrelink robo-debt calls and divided government, ALP Member for Blair Shayne Neumann believed.

The Labor Party will end the year the same way it started, ahead of the Coalition on a two-party preferred basis.

Mr Neumann said there were several highlights for the Ipswich region for the year.

"The introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme is a huge thing, that's a huge federal project," he said.

"Labor can be pretty proud of a few things and they are Medicare, superannuation, aged pensions and the NDIS - all were conceived under Labor governments."

Mr Neumann also spruiked the benefits of the construction to upgrade the Ipswich Motorway's Darra to Rocklea section.

"We're talking about 85,000 vehicles a day on that road and anyone that travels on it between Ipswich and Brisbane knows how important that is," he said.

The federal member said "critical to our improvements" was the re-election of Annastacia Palaszczuk's government.

"We're seeing upgrades to schools such as Claremont, Ipswich West Special School and other schools," Mr Neumann said.

He said a local highlight was securing funding with the Somerset Council for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

"That's an important economic development, tourism and recreational facility for people from Ipswich all the way through, beyond the Somerset region, into South Burnett," he said.

"In the years to come, that will be a massive, massive thing."

He said the allocation of several smaller grants and a solution to the 4306 postcode issue was also memorable.

The mammoth postcode covered six council areas and five federal electorates.

Mr Neumann hopes next year will bring a large number of grant funding success and more infrastructure.

He also pledged to put pressure on the government for an upgrade to the Cunningham Highway interchange at Willowbank.

Availability to residents will be a priority and a federal vote will not be far from his mind.

"We could have an election next year - after August the Senate and the House of Representatives line up," he said.

"Who knows what's going to happen with the citizenship stuff and how that plays out."