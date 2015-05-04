Witches, wizards and magical creatures to light up Ipswich

Ipswich Festival Parade 2015: A look at the fun of the 2015 Ipswich Festival Parade.

THE 2017 Ipswich Festival is set for May 4 to 14 bringing theatre, dance, children's activities, jazz, cultural performances, makers' markets, vehicle exhibition, food trucks, restaurants, and community involvement for all to enjoy.

This year's program once again includes the ever-popular Fire on the River, Heritage Bank Street Parade, Creative Kidz, the Festival Cabaret, Global Fiesta; Jazz, Wine & Blues, Ipswich Art Awards, ArtBeat, the Sounds of the 60s and so much more.

Ipswich Events Corporation Executive Chairman Paul Casos said: "We are excited for all of the stellar entertainment and activities to come and there is something on offer for people of all ages".

"The ever-popular Festival Parade of Light sponsored by the Queensland Times is everyone's favourite bringing together a kaleidoscope of magical moments and spectacular entertainment as giant lanterns and marching bands weave their way along Brisbane Street".

"Themed Witches, Wizards and Magical Creatures we invite the community to become part of the parade line-up."

Applications are still available to enter the parade.

"We encourage business organisations and the community to embrace this iconic city celebration and truly be a part of the experience."

Contact events@ipsevents.org.au for full details.

For more information on the 2017 Ipswich Festival and the full festival program, visit ipswichfestival.com.au.

Calendar of events:

4 May: Fire On The River

4 - 14 May: Ipswich Art Awards

4 - 14 May: Insitu

4 - 14 May: Unmasked; War-time Quilts - Quilts from Military Fabrics

2 - 14 May: The Tales of Beatrix Potter

5 May: The Mayor's Festival Ball

6 May: Ipswich Festival Criterium

6 May: Creative Kidz; Parade of Light; Heritage Bank Street Party; Honk! Vehicle exhibition

7 May: Ipswich Gala Doll Fair

11 May: Festival Cabaret - Lovers & Losers

12 May: Sounds of the 60s

12 May: Proms at St Paul's

13 May: Souvenirs d'Espana

13 May: Global Fiesta