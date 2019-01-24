Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE RETURN: Josh Cleeland confirms he will be an Ipswich Jet in season 2019, signing on the dotted line with CEO Richard Hughes watching on.
THE RETURN: Josh Cleeland confirms he will be an Ipswich Jet in season 2019, signing on the dotted line with CEO Richard Hughes watching on. Cordell Richardson
Rugby League

2015 premiership winner returns to Jets

callum dick
by
24th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

IPSWICH got its man.

Josh Cleeland is heading home.

The 27-year-old yesterday signed on the dotted line confirming he will be an Ipswich Jet in 2019, after NRL clubs spurned an opportunity to sign the out of contract five-eight.

Since his breakout 2015 season with the Jets which culminated in winning the NRL State Championship in Sydney, Cleeland has spent three years on NRL books with Cronulla and most recently Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs.

Last year he was a key cog in the Bulldogs' run to the Intrust Super Premiership trophy, and was best on ground against Redcliffe in a thumping NRL State Championships win on NRL grand final weekend.

MORE ON THIS STORY HERE: 'I'm not giving up': Cleeland still has NRL dream

However Cleeland was never granted an opportunity to prove his wares with the Bulldogs' NRL side, and he and the club went their separate ways at the end of last season.

Despite the insistence of Bulldogs ISP coach Steve Georgalis and his former Jets coach Shane Walker that he was ready for a shot in the NRL, Cleeland was again overlooked for a top 30 contract.

However the Sydney club's loss is the Jets' gain, and Cleeland appears primed to fill the void left by his 2015 halves partner Dane Phillips who retired at the end of last season.

Cleeland has been training with the Jets for the past two weeks having moved back to Ipswich in December.

He said he is looking forward to getting back to his football roots in his hometown, and rediscovering the passion to play as an Ipswich Jet.

More Stories

2019 season bulldogs cronulla five-eight intrust super cup intrust super premiership ipswich jets josh cleeland national rugby league nrl nrl state championship queensland cup sharks signing top 30 contract
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police block off roads as truck crash brings down powerlines

    premium_icon Police block off roads as truck crash brings down powerlines

    News TRAFFIC is being directed away from the area after a truck hit a power pole this morning.

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:36 AM
    BREAKING: Hundreds of jobs at new Coles mega-factory

    premium_icon BREAKING: Hundreds of jobs at new Coles mega-factory

    Breaking Major Aussie company opening $950 million centres

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:31 AM
    30 ways to celebrate Australia Day in Ipswich

    premium_icon 30 ways to celebrate Australia Day in Ipswich

    News HERE'S your ultimate guide to celebrate the public holiday

    Why you’ll never own a home

    Why you’ll never own a home

    News 2019 Renter Report reveals realities facing ‘Generation Rent’

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:32 AM