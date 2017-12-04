Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

2011 Qld floods: Class action begins in NSW Supreme Court

by The Courier-Mail

CLASS action will begin in the NSW Supreme Court today into the Queensland floods of 2011.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers are representing more than 6000 people and businesses who allege dam operators failed to follow their manuals, causing unnecessary disaster across the state.

The floods in early 2011 caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in Brisbane and southeast Queensland.

"This trial will demonstrate that the dam operators did not operate the dam during the flood event in accordance with the operation manual that they themselves wrote, and the consequence of that was unnecessary devastation across southeast Queensland," said Maurice Blackburn Lawyers' Rebecca Gilsenan.

Related Items

Topics:  2011 floods class action floods nsw supreme court

News Corp Australia
Museum calls on Springfield developers to help find fossils

Museum calls on Springfield developers to help find fossils

TURTLES, fish, insects and rainforest flora from 50 million years ago were uncovered at Augustine Heights in 1900

How Amy lost 73kg with her secret weight loss weapon

NEW WOMAN: Ipswich mum Amy Morrow lost more than half her body weight after taking drastic measures. INSET: Amy weighed 140 kilos.

Hairdresser shed an amazing 73kg

Netflix hack transforms your favourite shows

Audio descriptions is an awesome feature on Netflix.

EVERYONE loves a good life hack.

Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree!

I wasn't waiting till December, I did mine last month.

Thank you to everyone who took part in our Christmas tree post

Local Partners