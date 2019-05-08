Menu
PROGRESS: The Australia Post facility at Redbank.
PROGRESS: The Australia Post facility at Redbank.
$200M Ipswich development ready by Christmas

Hayden Johnson
8th May 2019 5:39 PM
AUSTRALIA Post's $200m, hi-tech parcel facility is due to be open for sorting at Redbank by Christmas.

The facility will cover about 10 football fields at Goodman's Redbank Motorway Estate.

Australia Post has committed to a 15-year lease on the 13.5 hectare site and invested more than $200 million in the new hub.

A spokesman for Australia Post confirmed its facility was due to be finished within months.

The Rheinmetall site at Redbank with the Australia Post facility in the background.
The Rheinmetall site at Redbank with the Australia Post facility in the background.

"Construction works are progressing at our Redbank site, and we are on schedule to go live before Christmas this year,” he said.

"The facility will be capable of processing up to 700,000 parcels per day, making it the largest parcel facility and delivery centre in the southern hemisphere.”

The QT's drone photos reveal stunning progress at the site, with the roof on and internal fittings under way.

The new 50,000sqm distribution and sorting centre will be the largest in the southern hemisphere and replace Australia Post's existing centre at Underwood.

The facility will provide another boost to employment opportunities in the Ipswich region.

Australia Post said about 550 people would be needed to run the new centre.

"We will provide updates to the community on employment opportunities later this year,” the spokesman said.

Australians spent $21.3 billion in online shopping last year, driving Australia Post's parcel volumes up.

The centre will include automated processing technology and improved parcel scanning and tracking.

