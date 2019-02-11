$200m cash pool available for possible fix of poor river

COMMITMENT: Opposition spokesman for the Environment and Water Tony Burke with Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Garden of Eden volunteers at Cribb Park.

A $200 MILLION pool of cash will be available to improve the health of poor waterways, including Ipswich's poor-quality Bremer River.

Federal Labor's Environment and Water spokesman Tony Burke visited Ipswich last week to get a first-hand look at the brown river, snaking its way from Brisbane to Ipswich.

"Australia's the nation of the great outdoors, but for too long our rivers, creeks and wetlands have been treated like industrial waste drains, ending up polluted, dirty and littered with shopping trolleys rather than being safe spaces for families, kids and school groups to visit,” MrBurke said.

He joined Blair MP Shayne Neumann and volunteers at Cribb Park last week to reaffirm Labor's commitment to restore urban rivers to their natural beauty.

"Community groups work hard to protect and revitalise their waterways,” MrNeumann said.

"This investment will give them the support and resources they sorely need.”

Local environmental action groups like the Bremer River Network will be able to apply for small grants to benefit the urban environment, create jobs and re-engage local communities to act on environmental protection.

Labor's $200million investment will unlock grant funding for projects to clean up our rivers including building wetlands to capture and clean and filter stormwater, revegetation and tree planting along corridors and citizen science and education programs along creeks and corridors.

"Despite rapid urban development, our waterways are often home to many species of wildlife, fish and birds,” MrBurke said.

"Reinvigorating these spaces will create new habitat for animals that have been struggling to find a home.

"These rivers are the principal waterways to our oceans - that's why this project is so important to intercept stormwater waste and catch it before it makes it to the ocean.”

To nominate a waterway like the Bremer River or Black Snake Creek visit tonyburke.com.au/urbanrivers.