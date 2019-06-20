$200k in grants up for grabs for Ipswich schools

Ipswich State High School sporting students with Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and school principal Simon Riley.

MEMBER for Blair, Shayne Neumann MP, is encouraging local primary, secondary and combined schools from the government and non-government (independent and Catholic) sectors to submit expressions of interest for a new round of school grants.

Mr Neumann said the inaugural Local School Community Fund (LSCF) will allow local schools to complete smaller capital works projects, to purchase equipment, or to deliver support programs.

The LSCF is a $30.2 million grants program which will distribute $200,000 to priority projects in Blair schools in the 2019-20 financial year.

Local schools will be able to apply for grants of between $1000 and $20,000.

Eligible projects include:

Master-planning for capital works at the school

Refurbishments or upgrades to school grounds, shade structures, play equipment etc.

Purchase or installation of computer or ICT facilities/equipment

Landscaping of school grounds

Measures to support student wellbeing

Counselling or student mental health support

Procurement of musical equipment, furniture, computer equipment (e.g. digital whiteboards), library resources and sporting equipment

Excursions for students from remote areas

Additional English as a second language (ESL) support for refugee students

Specific facilities for students with disability

Air-conditioning of student and staff areas in the school

A local advisory committee of Blair community members will be established to consider the applications and make recommendations for the Department of Education for funding.

Information is available at: https://www.education.gov.au/local-schools-community-fund