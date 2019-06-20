Menu
Ipswich State High School sporting students with Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and school principal Simon Riley.
$200k in grants up for grabs for Ipswich schools

20th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
MEMBER for Blair, Shayne Neumann MP, is encouraging local primary, secondary and combined schools from the government and non-government (independent and Catholic) sectors to submit expressions of interest for a new round of school grants.

Mr Neumann said the inaugural Local School Community Fund (LSCF) will allow local schools to complete smaller capital works projects, to purchase equipment, or to deliver support programs.

The LSCF is a $30.2 million grants program which will distribute $200,000 to priority projects in Blair schools in the 2019-20 financial year.

Local schools will be able to apply for grants of between $1000 and $20,000.

Eligible projects include:

  • Master-planning for capital works at the school
  • Refurbishments or upgrades to school grounds, shade structures, play equipment etc.
  • Purchase or installation of computer or ICT facilities/equipment
  • Landscaping of school grounds
  • Measures to support student wellbeing
  • Counselling or student mental health support
  • Procurement of musical equipment, furniture, computer equipment (e.g. digital whiteboards), library resources and sporting equipment
  • Excursions for students from remote areas
  • Additional English as a second language (ESL) support for refugee students
  • Specific facilities for students with disability
  • Air-conditioning of student and staff areas in the school

A local advisory committee of Blair community members will be established to consider the applications and make recommendations for the Department of Education for funding.

Information is available at: https://www.education.gov.au/local-schools-community-fund

