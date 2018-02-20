Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

$20,000 of prizes up for grabs at fishing event

REGISTRATIONS are now open for the inaugural Reel Wivenhoe Classic, a non-professional fishing competition on Wivenhoe Dam.

Somerset Regional Council has contracted Fishing Freshwater to manage the event which will be held on the 18-19 August at Captain Logan Campgrounds.

The competition caters for people of all ages and will be run on a catch, photograph and release basis.

Lake Wivenhoe is the big Bass Lake of Australia holding the world record for the heaviest Australian Bass.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the Reel Wivenhoe Classic would offer anglers the chance to get among the fish at Lake Wivenhoe while enjoying family friendly camping and a festival environment.

"Come along for a great weekend of family fun with free jumping castles, giant slide, rock climbing, fireworks on the Saturday night, kayak demonstrations/testing and live music," Cr Lehmann said.

"We're encouraging Somerset residents to join in the festivities and entrants are being encouraged to bring their extended families along and enjoy a great long-weekend in Somerset.

"We are very excited to be hosting a fishing tournament on Wivenhoe Dam and showcase this fantastic spot to tourists.

"There is a lot of interest in this event when and with approximately $20,000 of prizes up for grabs we're confident of a huge turnout."

Entry fees for the competition are $50 for an adult (over 16), $25 for a child (under 16) and family or team registrations (up to three adults and unlimited children) is $100.

Register for the competition online at: fishingfreshwater.com.au

For more information on the event follow Reel Wivenhoe Classic on Facebook or phone event organisers, Fishing Freshwater on 0419031182.

This event is proudly funded by Somerset Regional Council with in-kind support from Seqwater.

Topics:  fishing fishing competition things to do in ipswich whatson wivenhoe dam

Ipswich Queensland Times
New president brings vast railways experience to role

New president brings vast railways experience to role

With 49 years experience in the Railways, Ipswich Hockey's volunteer of the year is ready to tackle what lies ahead.

Norman St bridge funding push delayed by business cases

An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed

Mayor understands frustration of time-consuming case

'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

Rubbish pile at BMI site in the Swanbank Recycle Park.

New 'super dump' planned for Ipswich

REVEALED: Ipswich classrooms hotter than rest of SEQ

Women dying from the heat standing in front of the air conditioner.

Ipswich not in 'Cooler Schools Zone'

Local Partners

Young Lion shows pride in next generation

Brisbane Lions defender Harris Andrews was in Ipswich today hoping to set young footballers on the same path he took to playing in the AFL.

QT, community support revives bowls club

Mt Crosby Bowls Club secretary Ian King with bowlers enjoying the club facilities.

Mt Crosby venue rolling along again

LeBron joins greats with third All-Star MVP

LeBron James will captain his own All-Star team.

LeBron James earns another All-Star MVP award.