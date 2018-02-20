$20,000 of prizes up for grabs at fishing event

REGISTRATIONS are now open for the inaugural Reel Wivenhoe Classic, a non-professional fishing competition on Wivenhoe Dam.

Somerset Regional Council has contracted Fishing Freshwater to manage the event which will be held on the 18-19 August at Captain Logan Campgrounds.

The competition caters for people of all ages and will be run on a catch, photograph and release basis.

Lake Wivenhoe is the big Bass Lake of Australia holding the world record for the heaviest Australian Bass.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the Reel Wivenhoe Classic would offer anglers the chance to get among the fish at Lake Wivenhoe while enjoying family friendly camping and a festival environment.

"Come along for a great weekend of family fun with free jumping castles, giant slide, rock climbing, fireworks on the Saturday night, kayak demonstrations/testing and live music," Cr Lehmann said.

"We're encouraging Somerset residents to join in the festivities and entrants are being encouraged to bring their extended families along and enjoy a great long-weekend in Somerset.

"We are very excited to be hosting a fishing tournament on Wivenhoe Dam and showcase this fantastic spot to tourists.

"There is a lot of interest in this event when and with approximately $20,000 of prizes up for grabs we're confident of a huge turnout."

Entry fees for the competition are $50 for an adult (over 16), $25 for a child (under 16) and family or team registrations (up to three adults and unlimited children) is $100.

Register for the competition online at: fishingfreshwater.com.au

For more information on the event follow Reel Wivenhoe Classic on Facebook or phone event organisers, Fishing Freshwater on 0419031182.

This event is proudly funded by Somerset Regional Council with in-kind support from Seqwater.