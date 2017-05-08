$2000 on offer: Nominate the city's leading achievers

NOMINATIONS for the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards are open.

If you know someone who has made an outstanding contribution towards sports in Ipswich, nominate them now.

Winners will receive awards and prizemoney up to the value of $2000. Nominate as many people as you like across all categories.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.ipswich.qld.gov.au

Using social media

SOCIAL media and mobile phone technology has opened up new opportunities for communicating with members, volunteers and supporters.

But where do you start?

The internet, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are some social media tools available to clubs.

Social media is fast becoming a preferred way to communicate.

A valuable workshop will explore the pros and cons of various social media tools, how clubs can use them to aid communication and the pitfalls clubs need to consider and prepare for.

The free workshop is at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Monday, June 5, from 6pm-9pm.

Visit www.npsr.qld.gov.au for more information and to register.

BMX upgrades

SOME major upgrades have occurred to the Ipswich BMX facility over the past couple of months.

The improvements include a new five-metre start ramp, new judging tower, track rebuild and new LED lights.

The facility looks amazing.

The club at Willey Street Park is run by some of the most enthusiastic people in the region.

If you've ever thought about trying out the sport of BMX get in contact with the club.

People of all ages are welcome.

Contact: ipswichbmxclub@gmail.com

Club spotlight

SPORT Ipswich would like to work with local clubs to showcase the great work they are doing in providing sport and recreation opportunities to the community.

If you would like a section on your club promoted through Sport Ipswich's channels email sportreceration@ ipswich.qld.gov.au