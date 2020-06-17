Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thousands of people will soon be able to attend sporting matches at Queensland from this weekend. Picture: Liam Kidston
Thousands of people will soon be able to attend sporting matches at Queensland from this weekend. Picture: Liam Kidston
Sport

2000 fans allowed at stadiums from weekend

Domanii Cameron
by
17th Jun 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 2000 fans will be allowed in Queensland stadiums from this Saturday.

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles told parliament this morning that some of the sporting codes had requested this number - 2000 - as a trial.

"That number might not be reached but it is an acknowledgment of how well the codes and the fans have done their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"Like a great game of football, we have to ensure our defences. But we also have to make our breaks when we can.

"Queensland has earned this small step back to normal."

The new case of COVID-19 is a woman who is in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast.

Mr Miles said it was likely she contracted the virus overseas.

There have now been 1066 cases in Queensland, with five currently active.

Mr Miles said Queensland was in an enviable position.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        premium_icon Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        Community More than 30 volunteer chaplains from Carinity are volunteering their time, talking to prison inmates.

        Body found in search for missing man east of Ipswich

        premium_icon Body found in search for missing man east of Ipswich

        News Police have found a body in the search for a missing man

        Could this be the prettiest veggie? A local grower says so

        premium_icon Could this be the prettiest veggie? A local grower says so

        News 'Truly beautiful' vegetable will make you want to eat your broccoli

        ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        premium_icon ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        News “Industrial action is never something we take lightly..."