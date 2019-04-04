Menu
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
200 students evacuated after college fire

by AAP
4th Apr 2019 5:20 AM
More than 200 students had to be evacuated from two hostels at north Queenslandâ€™s James Cook University after a fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to the campus in Douglas just before 1am this morning after a blaze began at one of the accommodation blocks.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The blaze caused moderate damage to the building and police are working to set up an evacuation centre for about 220 students.

Forensic officers will examine the scene at first light, with the cause of the fire unknown at this time.

emergency fire james cook university townsville

