200 JOBS: Burger chain needs workers for two Ipswich stores

Between 80 and 100 people will be needed down the track when a third store opens in Ipswich.

Between 80 and 100 people will be needed down the track when a third store opens in Ipswich.

UP to 200 jobs will be created in Ipswich when a third Carl's Jr Burger store goes ahead.

More than 100 positions were filled when the city's first store opened in January and now managers are looking for another 80 people to fill positions at the second store at West Ipswich.

Applications are open now and interviewing will begin about four weeks before the scheduled opening in June.

Between 80 and 100 people will be needed down the track when a third store opens in Ipswich.

The new restaurant is marked for a suburb outside the CBD as the company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, prepare to open the second restaurant in the coming months.

Bansal Group general manager Shawn Kerr said there was 'always potential in Ipswich' and plans were underway for a third Carls Jnr Burger.

He said it would take some time for details to be confirmed with the latest in the string of restaurants expected to enter the market in a couple of years.

Mr Kerr said the third site would not be in the Ipswich CBD but in a suburb.

Visit www.carlsjr.com.au/ for deatils.