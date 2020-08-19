200 jobs on the way as new centre reaches milestone

IPSWICH’s newest shopping centre has reached another construction milestone this week, with the roofing underway and the Coles tenancy now complete.

Yamanto Central is on track to open in the first half of next year and is expected to create up to 200 new jobs in 2021, as well as provide much needed retail, lifestyle and dining amenities for the local community.

The shopping centre is being developed by owners JMK Retail.

General manager Vicki Leavy said this meant the project timeline was less vulnerable to delays.

“As roofing is progressively installed, much of the activity will be internalised, however, we will still continue to see the external design elements of the centre taking shape over the coming months,” she said.

“With so much excitement building across the community, the installation of the roof means we’re one step closer to swinging the doors open.

“This means jobs for locals are becoming real and new retail outlets for shoppers are moving closer to opening.

An artist's impression of the new Yamanto Central shopping complex, which will open its doors in 2021.

“Given the size of the centre, the roof is a huge milestone within the construction process and the installation is a mammoth task.”

Mainbrace Constructions senior project manager Dave Hayter said the internal fit out for Coles could now begin.

“The installation of the Kingspan PIR roof panels for Coles was a major milestone for the project,” he said.

“Significant pre-planning with our roofing contractor enabled the entire 4,000m2 roof to be completed over a one week period, even though we lost a half day in productivity due to high winds.

“The remaining precast panels and structural steel for Kmart are due on site next week when the true scale and size of the centre should start to become more apparent.”

Yamanto Central is the first stage of the 25 hectare Yamanto Town Centre masterplan, which will bring together a modern, convenient and community oriented mix of retail, health and wellness and casual dining to the area.