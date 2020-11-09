Menu
A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.
News

20-year-old Somerset man killed in early morning rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Nov 2020 6:44 AM
LATEST: Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man from Mount Kilcoy in the Somerset region was killed in the early morning crash on the D’Aguilar Highway.

He was travelling in a Hyundai station wagon with a 30-year-old woman from Toogoolawah at 2.30am on Monday when the car appears to have left the roadway between Kilcoy and the Brisbane Valley Highway and rolled down an embankment.

The woman was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER: A man has been killed and a woman was airlifted to hospital after their vehicle rolled on a rural highway early this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin, just north of Toogoolawah, at 2.30am on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was airlifted from the scene to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition.

The QT understands the man was killed in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is at the scene to investigate.

