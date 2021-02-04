20-year-old back home after stabbing man in taxi

Monson Suamili was sentenced for stabbing another man in a taxi in 2019 in Ipswich District Court. Photo: File

Monson Suamili was sentenced for stabbing another man in a taxi in 2019 in Ipswich District Court. Photo: File

AFTER 17 months in jail held on remand, an Ipswich man is back home with his parents after he repeatedly stabbed a man who he shared a taxi ride with.

Monson Suamili, 20, was finally sentenced for his crime when he went before Ipswich District Court this week.

On the morning his trial was set to begin Suamili instead pleaded.

The safe maker from Redbank Plains was arraigned and pleaded guilty to committing an armed robbery with wounding to Ngor Akech-Kuir in Redbank Plains at 3am on August 11, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Neville Weston said Suamili was aged 18 at the time.

On the night of the crime he had been out drinking at a hotel.

He and Mr Akech-Kuir knew each but weren’t close and at 3am the young men shared a taxi ride back to Redbank Plains.

Mr Weston said that when they got out of the taxi Suamili demanded Mr Akech-Kuir give him his mobile phone, “or I will stab you”.

Mr Akech-Kuir was stabbed twice in the left shoulder, the weapon believed to be a small penknife but it was never located by police.

When the victim put up his hand in an attempt to block the thrust of the knife, he suffered a third wound to a finger on his right hand.

He dropped his phone during the attack and Suamili picked it up and stabbed him twice in the back.

Mr Weston said the injured bleeding man staggered to a nearby house and police arrived at 3.30am.

When interviewed by police, Suamili denied stabbing the man but agreed he shared a taxi with him.

Mr Weston said it was a late guilty plea with no change in the Crown case against him.

The Crown sought a jail penalty of between three and five years.

Mr Weston said Suamili was young with nothing to suggest he could not be properly rehabilitated.

He had been held in custody on remand since September 5, 2019.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Suamili had served enough time in jail and should receive immediate parole.

He sought a sentence of three years.

Mr Seaholme said three of the wounds were described as superficial and there had been significant delay in the case, some of which could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He tells me that in 2019 he started to use ice and cocaine, which may give some insight into his behaviour that evening,” Mr Seaholme said.

“Although it appears a lot of alcohol was consumed.”

Suamili was New Zealand born but did not face deportation as he held Australian citizenship.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said there were six injuries to the victim including a superficial wound to his left forearm and two cuts to his back.

He said Suamili at first made only limited admissions to the crime.

Judge Lynch sentenced him to a three-year jail penalty, saying the 17 months already served is very significant time for a young person.

“And sufficient time to recognise the seriousness of your conduct,” he said.

Suamili was granted immediate parole.

