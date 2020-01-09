20 overs is short enough

SPECTACLE: Rashid Khan of the Strikers celebrates after taking a hat trick during the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval.

OPINION: There is no good reason to shorten Big Bash T20 fixtures due to rain interrupting play.

I have seen games where they have reduced the number of overs by as little as two. This is absolutely ridiculous given it takes about five minutes to bowl two overs, adding no more than 10 minutes to the match across two innings.

Where rain has caused a longer break or abandonment, games run the risk of becoming farcical because the number of overs is not enough to provide an accurate reflection of the contest. The minimum required to constitute a match is five. This is not enough to determine the better team, plus paying customers fail to receive their money’s worth. The Duckworth Lewis system does not work for T20s. A team’s chances of victory can be significantly different following a delay simply because of the formula. Duckworth and Lewis have defended this fact, saying it was intentional.

Their method combines the number of deliveries remaining and wickets into one resource but the calculations assigning relative importance to each statistic were developed for the longer forms. Critics argue wickets are less valuable in T20 because sides often run out of overs before being dismissed. One study analysed results of every game from the world T20 (since 09), Australian Big Bash (since 2011), IPL (since 2008), English Blast (since 2010), South African T20 Challenge (since 11/12) and Australian women’s BBL (since 15/16). Of 1,628 non-delayed games 51 per cent were won by the side batting first. For matches where this method was applied that number reduced significantly to 39 per cent, indicating the formula’s application to T20s does require review. It stands to reason and the records show that the win rate of teams at the crease second increases when Duckworth Lewis is enacted..