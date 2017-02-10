20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

THERE is plenty for Ipswich to look forward to this year with extensive development, housing and business construction already underway.

Meet some new faces to town, discover what's set to open and sample what the region will have to offer:

1. New gym for Ipswich

A new Snap Fitness will open in West Ipswich in addition to the current Yamanto Snap location. The West Ipswich club will be opening at the end of this month at a shopping complex on Brisbane Rd, next to the recently opened Hungry Jack's, Puma and Zaraffa's.

A map of the new Snap Fitness coming to West Ipswich. Source: Facebook

The drawn-out construction process was about two months overdue, with initial forecasts predicting a pre-Christmas opening.



2. Birds of Tokyo



Yep - one of Australia's biggest bands have announced they are coming to Ipswich this month. The band will play the Racehorse Hotel the day before headlining the Big Pineapple Music Festival on the Sunshine Coast. For more information and to get tickets visit www.birdsoftokyo.com/tour-dates.

While we're on the subject of musicians, the Racehorse Hotel has also announced Aussie rocker Shannon Noll will perform on June 3. The former farm hand turned muso has had certified triple-platinum sales, number one hits, five top 10 albums, has 17 platinum and three gold accreditations, and boasts a reputation as the only Australian male artist in national chart history to have ever achieved ten consecutive top ten singles. For more visit moshtix.com.au.



4. CBD development to get underway



A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017. The entire transformation project is designed to inject life into the CBD and link Bell St directly to Ipswich Mall. A green space, weater feature and an events stage are also all on the list.

The CBD development plan File

5. Vegan superfood cafe



Ipswich is set to get its own vegan cafe in the form of Charlie's Raw Squeeze at Redbank Plains. The store will open late this month or early next month at Redbank Plains Town Square and is set to have raw treats, gluten free cakes, acai bowls, superfoods and organic coffees on the menu as well as a few job opportunities. Shops will continue to open in Redbank Plains Town Square throughout the year.

6. A traditional Vietnamese meal

PHO Express will also open at Redbank Plains Town Square serving traditional Vietnamese food. The restaurant is predicted to open before the end of June.

The $140 million town square has already seen new Coles supermarket, Aldi and Target open and will have 60 other specialty stores once complete.

7. A place to celebrate with the kids

A brand new place to dine, party and play is opening in Redbank Plains. Jungle Treehouse is a first class, state-of-the-art ultimate family indoor entertainment centre.

The centre, based at Town Square Redbank Plains, includes a restaurants, party and function rooms and is suited to birthday parties, school excursions, sporting groups, school holiday activities, private functions, vacation care, corporate groups, mothers groups and family outings.

The centre is expected to open by the end of July.

8. Fantasia

The popular Asian restaurant will also be opening at Redbank Plains Town Square in early June. Fantasia is known for its wide range of meals including light and fresh dumplings, hearty Tokyo beef, steamed chicken with ginger and shallot pesto, as well as tangy and fragrant and flavour-packed singapore chicken and prawn laksa.

9. New dance and music festival

A new music festival will also come to Ipswich this Saturday and will be held at Tivoli Drive-In. Kaleidoscope Dance and Music Festival will include live music, dance competitions, rides, markets. art and a fireworks display. Tickets are available at the gate. For more visit the event Facebook page.

10. Jobs, houses and shops part or Ripley Town Centre



A multi-million dollar project that will create more than 200 jobs has kicked off this week.

Construction has officially begun on the first stage of Ripley Town Centre, a development that will become the centre of activity for a 120,000 strong community in the Ripley Valley.

When finished, the precinct will house a Coles supermarket, shops, restaurants, entertainment spaces as well as homes.

Throughout construction 100 new jobs will be created.

The first stage of the of the project is worth $40 million but the whole Ripley Town Centre has a much higher value of $1.5 billion, making it one of the most significant developments in south-east Queensland.

The RAAF expansion will mean more defence families moving to Ipswich. Contributed

New homes plan for $1b defense base expansion



The construction of homes for Defence members at Deebing Heights will be completed in two stages.



The first stage will see the completion of 56 homes in September 2018, and the second stage will see another 69 homes completed in September 2019.

Land lots will be marketed for public purchase across both stages, starting from mid 2017. More than 120 lots will be retained by DHA, on which homes will be built for Defence members and their families. The remaining 195 lots will be available for public purchase.

The $3.5 million Walloon development will include a retail hub.

The third stage of the development is now on the market with a total of 1200 lots to be rolled out over the next five years. Waterlea will comprise of 13 different village neighbourhoods, each with its own special character.

The neighbourhoods are part of a thoughtful masterplan, which includes a network of walking and cycling trails.

A local park will be located within each neighbourhood, plus you'll enjoy easy access to Waterlea's extensive parklands and waterways.

WELCOME: Bellbird Park State Secondary College Michael West greets new Year 7 students on their first day of school. Ashleigh Howarth

13. School growth

Bellbird Park State Secondary College opened earlier this year and will continue to grow throughout 2017. The State Secondary College will continue to grow a year level at a time until 2022 when the first Year 12 students will graduate.



14. Catholic Healthcare service construction finalised



A $15 million aged care development will provide accommodation to 100 residents with construction is set to finished in late 2017.



"This new development will offer a state-of-the-art residential aged care service, a health and wellness centre, onsite respite and community support services for seniors, together with specially designed spaces for people living with dementia," Catholic Healthcare general manager residential care Anne Maree Hodgson said.

Catholic Healthcare construction is set to finish this year. Bev Lacey

15: $22 million Springfield sport fields to host first games



The decade-long wait for more sporting facilities in Springfield is almost over with parts of construction on the $22 million Southern Sporting Fields project set to windup mid 2017.



The precinct, led by Lendlease, includes four new rectangular fields, or two ovals, 16 netball courts and clubhouses.



"There certainly has been a shortage in the Greater Springfield area," Cr David Morrison said.



"Council really only has Bob Gibbs and Summit Oval and a partnership with Education Queensland for Woodcrest College.



"There are sport clubs crying out for more space and these two ovals will be welcomed."

Stassman will bring his show to Ipswich this year.

16: Comedian's first time making Ipswich laugh



On May 20-21 Strassman will visit Ipswich Civic Centre with a brand new show, an evening of side-splitting comedy and riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and the malicious Chuck Wood.



Heralded as the artist who 'made ventriloquism hip again', Strasso's characters are a renegade band of puppets you wouldn't want to meet on a dark night.



17. Ipswich Motorway upgrade gets moving



The first stage of the Ipswich Motorway upgrade between Rocklea and Darra will move one step closer to easing congestion. Construction is expected to begin in August. The Brisbane-based Bielby Hull Albem joint venture will design and construct stage one of the upgrade along a three kilometre stretch between Granard Rd, Rocklea to Oxley Rd, Oxley.

"This project will not only improve safety and travel times for motorists, it will support 470 direct jobs which is great news for local workers and business," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The Wiggles will perform live at Ipswich Civic Centre. Marc Stapelberg

18. The Wiggles



The Wiggles will be back in Ipswich on July 7 performing as part of their Wiggle Around Australia tour. This brand new show will see Emma, Simon, Anthony and Lachy performing in over 100 locations in every state and territory around our sunburnt country, including Ipswich Civic Centre.

19: Eat-street style markets

Urbane Markets at Ipswich is expected to open at Bundamba in the first half of this year. Operated by new owner Jason Van Hunnik, the market will be held undercover in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba. The Urbane Markets at Ipswich Facebook page, which has already amassed more than 3100 likes, describes the event as "the market of all markets" which will "become Ipswich city's latest and (a) unique premier tourist destination".



20: Melbourne Comedy Festival

Australia's best comedians will visit Ipswich as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. The show will be held at Ipswich Civic Centre on July 4 featuring everything from stand-up to sketch, slapstick to song, each individual line-up presents the best of the festival in one hilarious show.