20 mouth-watering food experiences near Ipswich

Share in the fun of this year's Eat Local Week in the Scenic Rim. Susie Cunningham

TREAT your taste buds to an array of flavours and fresh produce at this year's Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

The countdown to this year's event is now on, with the feasting scheduled for June 29 to July 7.

Perfect for foodies, Eat Local Week showcases the best produce and farmers from across the region.

With long-table lunches, degustation dinners, the opportunity to visit local farms and meet celebrity chefs, Eat Local Week is the highlight of the Scenic Rim calendar.

Here's a rundown of some of the yummy offerings which are just a short drive from Ipswich.

1) Carrot Couture

When: Saturday, June 15 from 2.30-6pm at Kalfresh Vegetables, 6206 Cunningham Hwy, Kalbar.

DIRECT from the paddocks of Kalbar, you can taste a variety of this season's fresh vegetables.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/carrot-couture-tickets-61143089627

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week. Photo: Contributed Contributed

2) Play with your food

When: Sunday, June 16 from 8.30am-4pm at Black Hall Kalbar, 87 George St, Kalbar.

Price: $245 per person

CAPTURE the beauty of food by painting it. Suitable for beginners, as artist Nikki Malone will be there to teach you step by step so you can take your own masterpiece home. During the day you will also get the opportunity to taste a number of dishes prepared by Scenic Rim Regional Food Ambassador Caroline Jones of Three Girls Skipping. The cost includes all materials, morning tea, lunch, a cheese board and wine to finish. Bookings are required.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/play-with-your-food-returns-black-hall-kalbar-tickets-61471858985

3) Kalfresh Carrot Field Day

When: Saturday, June 29 from 8.30am-3.20pm at Kalfresh Vegetables, 6206 Cunningham Hwy, Kalbar.

Price: $17.

THIS is your chance to visit a working farm and learn more about where your food comes from. Take the paddock to place journey to see how Kalfresh grow, pick, wash and pack carrots on a tour of the factory. Guests must wear enclosed shoes.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/kalfresh-carrot-field-day-2019-tickets-60384078404

4) Ice Cream Masterclass at Ungermann Brothers

When: Saturday, June 29 from 10am - noon and 2-4pm at Ungermann Brothers, Building A, 88 Limestone St, Ipswich.

Price: $75

MASTERCHEF finalist Ben Ungermann will be sharing how he makes his famous finger lime ice cream using finger lime pearls from The Lime Cavier Company. Bookings are required by June 28 and participants must wear enclosed shoes.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ice-cream-masterclass-ungermann-brothers-tickets-61421392037

Danny and Ben Ungermann Rob Williams

5) Naughty Little Kids High Tea

When: Saturday, June 29 from 10.30am at Bunjurgen Estate, 121 Brent Rd, Bunjurgen.

Price: $50.

IT'S a high tea with a twist. Dine on goat milk products made by Naughty Little Kids while tasting Bunjurgen's Estate's wines and juices.

For more information log onto www.naughtylittkekids.com.au

6) Beer Banter with Mike

When: Saturday, June 29 from 11am-noon at the Scenic Rim Brewery, 898 Reckumpilla St, Mt Alford.

Price: Free to attend and beer and food is available for purchase.

BREWER Mike Webster will talk all things beer as he discusses his brewing process.

This is a recurring event. Log onto www.scenicrimbrewery.com.au for more information.

Eat local Week is a time to taste an array of food and drink grown and sourced in the region. Susie Cunningham

7) Roast with the Host

When: Saturday, June 29 from 12-3pm at Milford Country Cottages, 268 Evans Rd, Milford.

Price: $70 for adults, $35 for children aged under 12.

SHARE in an oven-fired spit roast, dessert and coffee. There will also be wine tastings and sales from Bunjurgen Estate, a local produce market, bush poetry and more.

Bookings must be made by June 24. Max 100 guests.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/roast-with-the-host-milford-country-cottages-tickets-61421605676

8) Degustation at Kooroomba

When: Saturday, June 29 from 6pm at Kooroomba Vineyard and Lavender Farm, 168 F.M. Bells Rd, Mt Alford.

Price: 150.

ENJOY a seven-course degustation dinner prepared by chef Daniel Groneberg. Bookings essential by June 22.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/degustation-kooroomba-tickets-61421650811

9) Tapas on High St

When: Saturday, June 29 from 6-9pm at Arthur Clive's Bakery Cafe, 12 High St, Boonah.

Price: $55.

MUNCH on sweet and savoury tapas and sip on a glass of local wine or boutique beer.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/tapas-on-high-st-arthur-clives-tickets-61421658835

10) Tour and Taste at Summer Land Camels

When: Sunday, June 19 from 11am-noon at Summer Land Camels, 32 Charles Chauvel Dr, Harrisvile.

Price: $20.

GO on a behind the scenes tour through Australia's largest wild camel training centre and dairy operation. Find out how they make their camel milk, cheeses, chocolate, gelato and skincare. This is a recurring event. Bookings are required the day before the tour. Closed in shoes are a must. Log onto www.summerlandcamels.com.au.

Summer Land Camel Farm owners Jeff Flood and Paul Martin. Rob Williams

11) Mount Alford Artisans Market

When: Sunday, June 30 from 9am-3pm at Mount Alford School of Arts, Reckumpilla St, Mt Alford.

A NUMBER of artists, makers and growers will be showcasing what they do to visitors. Dine at two pop-up cafes and listen to live music all day. Bring your own bags and cash as stallholders don't have eftpos.

Log onto http://www.facebook.com/mountalfordartisansmarket

12) Degustation at Austin House Restaurant

When: Sunday, June 30 at noon at Austin House, 15 High St, Boonah.

Price: $95

SIT down and enjoy an eight-course meal prepared by owner and chef Mitchell Fox. Bookings are essential by June 25. Max of 25 guests.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/degustation-austin-house-restaurant-tickets-61422557523

13) Degustation at The Overflow Estate 1895

When: Sunday, June 30 from 12-4pm at The Overflow Estate 1895, 1660 Beaudesert Boonah Rd, Wyaralong.

Price: $150

BE treated to a five-course degustation prepared by Kate Raymont of The Vintage Pickle. Each course will be paired with wines from the estate.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/degustation-the-overflow-estate-1895-tickets-61471868012

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week. Photo: Contributed Contributed

14) Long Lunch at Summer Land Camels

When: Sunday, June 30 at 12pm at Summer Land Camels, 32 Charles Chauvel Dr, Harrisville.

Price: $90

THIS is a long lunch with a difference. The gluten-free menu will showcase the camel farm's dairy alternative products and feature locally grown fresh produce. Ticket price includes your own Eat Local cookbook to keep. Bookings are required by June 24.

Log onto www.summerlandcamels.com.au

15) Open day at Naughty Little Kids

When: Sunday, July 2 from 10am-4pm at Naughty Little Kids, 1531 Ipswich-Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

Price: $5

CUDDLE baby goats when Naughty Little Goats dairy opens for the day. Bring an esky so you can take home milk, cheese, gelato and soap. There will also be a coffee van, sausage sizzle, a jumping castle and face painting.

16) A to Z of local bites

When: Sunday, July 2 at 6.30pm at The Picnic Parlour, 47 Walter St, Boonah.

Price: $58.

PREPARE for a taste overload prepared on-site by cook Kay Schumacher. Bookings are required by June 28. Max 25 guests. BYO alcohol.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/a-to-z-of-local-bites-the-picnic-parlour-tickets-61422775174

Eat Local Week serves up an array of tasty dishes featuring local produce. Gen Windley

17) Winter Harvest Festival

When: Saturday, July 6 from 10am-4pm at Aratula Community Sports Centre, Carter Rd, Aratula.

Price: $10 for adults. Children under 12 are free.

EAT Local Week's signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival, serves up an array of tasty food from across the region. Meet the farmers, taste their food and take some home for later. There will also be market stalls, celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and the Kalbar and District Community Bank Tractor Pulling competition.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/winter-harvest-festival-tickets-61423104158

18) Graze Local at Boonah Golf Club

When: Saturday, July 6 at 6pm at Boonah Golf Club, Bruckner Hill Rd, Dugandan.

Price: $65.

ENJOY mouthwatering grazing tables and signature hors d'oeuvre s from Boonah Golf Club's head chef. Bookings must be made by June 30. Max 130 guests. Price does not include beverages.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/graze-local-boonah-golf-club-tickets-61422978783

19) Moda in the Vines

When: Sunday, July 7 from 12-4pm at The Overflow Estate 1895, 1660 Beaudesert Boonah Rd, Wyaralong.

Price: $88 for adults, $22 for children aged 4-15.

BRISBANE chef Javier Codina of Moda Restaurant will be serving up a delicious feast of tapas and paella. There will also be wine tasting and jazz music. Guests should bring their own chair or picnic rug.

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/moda-in-the-vines-the-overflow-estate-1895-tickets-61423059023

20) Deck Party at Scenic Rim Brewery

When: Sunday, July 7 from 10am-5pm at Scenic Rim Brewery, 898 Reckumpilla St, Mt Alford.

SAMPLE beer, enjoy the views and dine on an Eat Local menu inspired by the Dutch. Local bands will also play in the afternoon. It is free to head along. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Log onto www.scenicrimbrewery.com.au