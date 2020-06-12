FOR SALE: 20 Ipswich homes under $200k

Looking to buy a home or investment property?

If you're in the market for a cheap home or something to purchase as an investment, look no further.

There's plenty of opportunity to grab a low-cost slice of the property market in the Ipswich region now, with dozens of listings below $200,000.

Here's a list of the cheapest houses you could live in or rent out to others.

5/19 Clifton Street, Booval

$160,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in Booval features air conditioning, a carpeted lounge room and kitchen with plenty of bench space.

Silkstone State School, Booval Fair Shopping Centre and Booval Train Station are all close by.

The owner is open to offers.

31 & 32/1 Wellington Street, Brassall

Offers over $149,000

Two self-contained units in the Suncare Villages retirement village are available to buy, ideal for someone looking to break into the property market.

The village offers a quiet location and the units are said to be low maintenance, with the likelihood of finding long-term tenants to occupy the properties.

2/61 South Station Road, Booval

$169,000

2/61 South Station Road.

This two-bedroom unit features an outdoor area that faces the sunrise and will provide cool shade in the afternoon.

You'll find open plan lounge and dining rooms with the kitchen on the ground floor, and a timber staircase will take you up to the bedrooms and a bathroom with separate toilet on the top floor.

The property offers simplistic living with its central location, offering anything you would need in Booval within walking distance.

This property is currently rented to tenants for $250 per week.

1/19 Sloman Street, Booval

Offers over $175,000

This two-bedroom property is part of a 7-unit complex in the heart of Booval.

The unit includes reverse cycle air conditioning, opening plan living, a fully fenced yard and the master bedroom features outdoor access.

The property is currently rented for $250 per week, and the body corporate fees come to $427 per quarter.

1/103 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket

$175,000

1/103 Moores Pocket Road.

This recently renovated unit has new floor coverings, paint and has had the kitchen and bathroom refurbished recently.

The listing offers two bedrooms with built-in robes, a spacious laundry with extra storage space and a remote garage as well as a second parking bay.

The unit is currently rented at $240 per week and the rates is about $450 per quarter.

30/8 Rosegum Place, Redbank Plains

Offers over $140,000

Animal lovers will enjoy the secure backyard that comes with this one-bedroom property in Redbank Plains.

The listing boasts a generously sized bedroom with built-in robes, air conditioning in the living room and a well-appointed kitchen.

Town Square Redbank Plains, local parks and public transport are all a short drive away.

The weekly rental price for this property is $245.

8/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall

Offers over $155,000

8/1380 Warrego Highway.

This cosy villa within the Gainsborough Lifestyle Village has recently been given a fresh makeover.

It features two carpeted bedrooms an open plan kitchen and a spacious living room complete with shelves for photos and other items to display.

48/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall

$155,000 negotiable

A two-bedroom house is available to buy in the same village as the property above.

Featuring a gas cooktop, electric oven and a double-bowl sink, this property would be great for someone who loves to bake.

The villa is modern and tidy thanks to recent renovations, and includes built-in robes in both bedrooms, a deck out the front, a garden shed and a clothesline.

2/19 Clifton Street, Booval

$155,000

This two-bedroom townhouse offers peace and quiet while being in a central location.

The master bedroom includes a built-in robe and a balcony while the property offers a private courtyard, air-conditioned lounge and kitchen areas, and a carport.

The current rental price for this townhouse is $245 per week.

4/19 Sloman Street, Booval

$132,000

On the top floor of a 7-unit complex, this listing is perfect for someone looking to hit the ground running with their market portfolio.

The current tenant has been in the unit for 9 years and is eager to stay, currently paying $200 per week in rent.

Low-maintenance and renovated, the property includes open plan living and dining, a modern kitchen, and a spacious combined bathroom and laundry.

7/187 Warwick Road, Churchill

$100,000

Invest in a three-bedroom unit within the Unilink Village, next to the University of Queensland Ipswich campus.

With the ability to rent out all bedrooms to a group or each room individually, this would be ideal for a parent of students or a savvy investor looking to expand their portfolio.

The village includes on-site parking and bike racks, a pool and barbecue area, a recreational room, and public transport close by.

3/187 Warwick Road, Churchill

Offers over $99,000

Another unit in the same village as above, this university accommodation offers three bedrooms for the investor to rent out to students.

Going prices for rooms is about $135 per week or $320 per week for the entire unit.

15/25 Coopers Road, Willowbank

$137,000

This two-bedroom property in Palm Meadows Over 50's Village comes complete with a spacious back garden.

Retire in a quite street with a unit that boasts a great front and back deck, combined lounge and dining room and air conditioning throughout.

10/25 Coopers Road, Willowbank

$170,000 negotiable

In the same village as above, this is a recently renovated two-bedroom unit that feels brand new.

Improvements include fresh paint inside and out, tinted windows, timber grain flooring, outside blinds and an automatic garage.

101/31 - 35 Kruger Parade, Redbank

$165,000

Located in the peaceful Gateway complex, this listing is a lovely two-bedroom home where you can watch the world go by.

The side veranda captures the afternoon sun and breeze, while the unit comes with solar panels, a garden and a spacious living area.

In the kitchen is a gas stove for those who love to cook.

23/13 Thomas Street, Goodna

$129,000

Join the community at Tully Lodge in the heart of Goodna.

With shops and transport just a short walk away, this two-bedroom property offers convenience.

This property would be ideal for someone looking to retire or someone looking to expand their property portfolio.

The unit includes a patio and a storage shed.

42/5 Judith Street, Flinders View

$99,000

The long-term tenant who currently lives in this unit would love to stay, making this property ideal for someone looking to start or add an investment property to their list.

It's currently being rented out at $230 per week.

The unit is in good condition and well maintained, with a large master bedroom with a built-in rode.

439 & 440/67 Cascade Street, Raceview

$87,500 each or $175,000 for both

Two units are available in an over 55's gated community for someone looking to purchase investment properties.

The rent for the units is priced at $253 per week each.

They include built-in robes, an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, and an open plan living space.

9 Lindsay St, Bundamba

$68,500

This property in the Oxford Crest over 50's Village is ideal for an investor at a price that's reduced to clear.

The listing estimates a return of $5000 per year with this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in Bundamba.

The home includes reverse cycle air conditioning in the living room and a large bedroom with separate bathroom.

14/44 Bergin Street, Booval

Offers over $169,000

This two-bedroom home is on the top flood of a complex and is only a short distance to everything Booval has to offer.

The unit features split system air conditioning, modern kitchen appliances, and a front wrap-around veranda.

The main bedroom has a walk-in robe with a sliding door leading to the veranda.

