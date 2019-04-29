20 die by suicide over exam results

TWENTY students have died by suicide in India this past week after the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) announced their exam scores.

The Khaleej Times reports the exams have been marked in controversy after there were discrepancies in the results.

Nearly one million students took the exams between February and March, and nearly 350,000 failed, causing widespread protests from parents, student groups and political parties, Fox News reports.

One student named Sirisha failed biology and set herself on fire at her home in the Narayanpet district on Saturday after her parents went out to the fields, according to the Khaleej Times.

One student reportedly set herself on fire after failing her exam.

On Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the recounting and reverification of the answer sheets of all students who failed and urged them not to die by suicide, adding failing the tests didn't mean the end of their lives.

A panel formed by the Telangana Government has submitted its report on the results discrepancies and the software system used by Globarena Technologies, which the Telangana BIE hired to develop software for processing admissions, pre-examination and post-examination results.

The BIE is still receiving applications from dissatisfied students asking for their results to be verified.

Twelve BIE centres are evaluating the answer sheets of the failed students, according to the Khaleej Times.

Telangana Secretary, Higher Education, B Janardhan Reddy, said the BIE was still receiving applications, and more than 50,000 students who passed had also applied for reverification because they weren't satisfied with their results.

Answers were still wanted by students and parents who protested about the lack of information on the reverification process. They wanted free reverification for all students.

"Why should we pay fee for the blunders committed by them?" a student told the Khaleej Times.

Compensation is being asked for the families of students who took their own lives.

The student groups also asked for 25 lakh ($A36,000) as compensation for the families of each student who died by suicide.

In 2017, between September and October, there were more than 50 suicides by students in the Andhra Pradeshn and Telangana regions of India.

On Friday, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Telangana Government, seeking a detailed report by the Board.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission