NAME AND SHAME: 20 drink, drug drivers face Ipswich court

CHRISTOPHER Joseph Colley, 34, from Raceview, was fined $300 and his licence was disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on March 10.

Roberto Dezorzi, 46, from Peak Crossing, received a probation order and was disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving offences at Purga on May 2 and to other charges.

Keshia Ann-Maree Dieckmann-Bell, 33, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Yamanto on April 18.

She was fined $300 and lost her licence for one month.

Pulu Junior Sakaria, 47, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Springfield on May 3.

The magistrate issued a $600 fine with a three-month licence disqualification.

Daniel John Stumer, 34, from Boonah, was fined $400 and his licence was disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to drink-driving when unlicensed at Boonah on May 5.

Lavinia Annie Talbot, 39, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Redbank Plains on April 13.

Talbot was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Dillon John Wykes, 25, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Redbank on March 24.

He was fined $200 and disqualified for two months. Wykes was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Boban Djordjevic, 30, from Redbank Plains, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Redbank Plains on April 9.

Clayton Hank Dodd, 36, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Jimboomba on June 16.

Dodd was fined $400 and his licence was disqualified for one month.

Marcus Luke Edwards, 30, from Wulkuraka, was fined $400 and his licence was disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving when on a provisional licence at Brassall on April 5.

Lisa Elliott, 42, from Warwick, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Kents Pocket on April 5.

Elliott was fined $350 fine and disqualified for two months.

Heath Jacob Gaddes, 38, from Maianbar, was fined $1000 and lost his licence for 27 months when he pleaded guilty to drug-driving when licence disqualified by a court order at Leichhardt on April 12.

Abe Te Iwi Taewa Aleni Galuvao, 20, from Booval, was fined $6800 and their licence was disqualified fpr six months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen, evading police, and assault at Ipswich on April 29.

Peter Franey Rangitaawa Ormsby, 28, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug-driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Collingwood Park on April 13. Ormsby was fined $200 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

Kristy Ann Reditt, 35, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Bellbird Park on April 14. She was fined $350, and her licence was disqualified for one month.

Rebecca Louise Sarah Baker, 38, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug-driving while unlicensed on September 15 last year and was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Marcus Luke Edwards, 30, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drug-driving while on a learner or provisional licence on April 2 in Brassall. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Tyrone Hill, 41, of Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on May 9 in Goodna. He was disqualified for six months and fined $600.

Kerrin Denise Kilmartin, 47, from Peak Crossing, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Aratula on March 29. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

Katelyn Maree Maconachie, 23, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on May 19 in Springfield Central.

She was fined $450 and given a four-month restricted licence.