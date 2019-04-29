20 drink and drug drivers named and shamed

MICHAEL John Fagan, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank Plains on November 6, 2018. Fined $400, he was disqualified for four months.

Corey Darryl Liles, 32, from Rocklea, was fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Alexandra Hills on May 1, 2018.

Forester Alli Silver, 53, from Yarrabilba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Purga on February 15 and was disqualified 15 months, fined $1000.

Marika Serina Thomsen, 28, from Paddington, was fined $450 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blacksoil on February 3.

Dean Calum Ashbrook, 21, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/ Provisional licence at Redbank Plains on February 3. Fined $1500, his licence disqualified three months.

Anthony Robert Chisholm, 20, from Kalbar, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified three months, when he pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a Learner/Provisional licence in Teewah Beach Noosa North Shore on January 28.

Arne Valdermar Ehrnholm, 46, from Redbank Plains, was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving a Redbank Plains on February 20.

George Clayton Fisher, 22, from North Ipswich, lost his licence for three months and was fined $300, when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at North Ipswich on December 27, 2018.

Trenton Marshall Goodwin, 46, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on March 7. He was disqualified for four months and fined $750.

Matthew Dwayne Haami, 35, from Redbank Plains, was fined $650 and his licence was disqualified for five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on January 25.

Francine Henry, 39, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Ipswich on January 10. She was fined $400 and lost her licence for four months.

Filemu Matau, 49, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on February 17. Fined $1000, Matau was disqualified for nine months.

Nicholas James Raine, 18, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving and not giving driver particulars after a motor vehicle crash at Brassall on March 3. Raine was fined $700 and lost his licence for six months.

Maninder Pal Singh, 36, from Goodna, lost his licence for eight months and was fined $500 for drink driving at Goodna on February 18. Singh was issued a Restricted licence for work only.

Lucien Henry Victor Stelet, 70, from Peak Crossing, was fined $400 and disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peak Crossing on February 17.

Callum Jack Anthony Thompson, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Collingwood Park on November 10, 2018. Fined $400, he lost his licence for three months.

Lorynda Shereece Turner, 30, from Redbank Plains, was fined $300 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank on October 10, 2018.

Sandra Anne Hall, 60, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on May 30, 2018. She was fined $550 and lost her licence for five months.

Brandon Rodney Fisher, 19, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with alcohol in his system when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Goodna on February 27. He was fined $800 and disqualified for nine months.

Jason Paul Elliott, 41, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Flinders View on June 9, 2018; and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

His licence was disqualified for 12 months and he received a jail penalty.