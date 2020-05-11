$2 million Ipswich bikeway opens at perfect time

Stage 7 of the Brassall Bikeway has opened.

THE next stage of the Brassall Bikeway is open for riders.

Work on stage 7, which forms part of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, is complete.

The newly finished section of the bikeway cost $2.1 million, with the State Government and Ipswich City splitting the cost.

Many residents have turned to bike riding as a way to clear the mind and get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic.

A 2.5m-wide joint use concrete path between Diamantina Boulevard, Brassall and Bayley Road, Blacksoil was constructed and lighting added along the path.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said previous governments had failed to recognise the potential of the rail trail.

Stage 5 of the network is being built on Keswick Road, Karrabin, crossing Iron Pot Creek at Brassall, which is connecting West Moreton Anglican College with the rail trail.

It is expected to be completed in a couple of months.

Work on stage 6 has yet to start.

Tanya Smith from Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Cr Russell Milligan, Jim Madden MP and Cr Kate Kunzelmann.

“Since I was elected as the State Member for Ipswich West in 2015, I have been pleased to work with the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Ipswich City Council, and groups like the Friends of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and it is great to see the full value of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and the Brassall Bikeway Network fully realised,” he said.

“This project is part of a $240 million investment into bike riding infrastructure across the state over the next four years to deliver on the government’s vision – ‘more cycling more often’.”

“Our aim is to make riding safer and more accessible and investment in safer infrastructure helps people to enjoy active and healthy travel around their community.”

“Projects delivered through this program will deliver better cycling facilities, improve the safety and convenience of local networks and encourage more people to ride, more often.”

“We know that on average every dollar we invest in bike riding infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit through improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs.”

“Working with local governments to deliver these projects also contributes to our commitment of creating more local jobs.”