Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stage 7 of the Brassall Bikeway has opened.
Stage 7 of the Brassall Bikeway has opened.
News

$2 million Ipswich bikeway opens at perfect time

Lachlan Mcivor
11th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next stage of the Brassall Bikeway is open for riders.

Work on stage 7, which forms part of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, is complete.

The newly finished section of the bikeway cost $2.1 million, with the State Government and Ipswich City splitting the cost.

Many residents have turned to bike riding as a way to clear the mind and get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic.

A 2.5m-wide joint use concrete path between Diamantina Boulevard, Brassall and Bayley Road, Blacksoil was constructed and lighting added along the path.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said previous governments had failed to recognise the potential of the rail trail.

Stage 5 of the network is being built on Keswick Road, Karrabin, crossing Iron Pot Creek at Brassall, which is connecting West Moreton Anglican College with the rail trail.

It is expected to be completed in a couple of months.

Work on stage 6 has yet to start.

Tanya Smith from Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Cr Russell Milligan, Jim Madden MP and Cr Kate Kunzelmann.
Tanya Smith from Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Cr Russell Milligan, Jim Madden MP and Cr Kate Kunzelmann.

“Since I was elected as the State Member for Ipswich West in 2015, I have been pleased to work with the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Ipswich City Council, and groups like the Friends of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and it is great to see the full value of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and the Brassall Bikeway Network fully realised,” he said.

“This project is part of a $240 million investment into bike riding infrastructure across the state over the next four years to deliver on the government’s vision – ‘more cycling more often’.”

“Our aim is to make riding safer and more accessible and investment in safer infrastructure helps people to enjoy active and healthy travel around their community.”

“Projects delivered through this program will deliver better cycling facilities, improve the safety and convenience of local networks and encourage more people to ride, more often.”

“We know that on average every dollar we invest in bike riding infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit through improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs.”

“Working with local governments to deliver these projects also contributes to our commitment of creating more local jobs.”

bikeway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

        premium_icon Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

        Community Supporters of the proposed new water scheme to service Queensland’s ‘Salad Bowl’ say water security to keep producing world-leading fruit and vegetables is as important...

        New tower boosts mobile connectivity at Lockyer blackspot

        premium_icon New tower boosts mobile connectivity at Lockyer blackspot

        Community Families, students and businesses in the Lockyer Valley will benefit from new and...

        How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        premium_icon How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        Education Survey lays bare stress levels of Qld school principals

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor Left loses some influences in Qld Cabinet reshuffle