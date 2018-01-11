2 escape with $7m Ritz jewellery

A police car is parked in front of the main entrance of the Ritz following the jewellery robbery.

ARMED robbers have stolen jewellery reportedly worth about $A7 million from the five-star Ritz Hotel in Paris.

French police said five thieves, some of them armed, entered the luxury hotel and stole goods worth "an important sum”.

Three suspects were arrested but two escaped following the robbery about 6.30pm on Wednesday local time.

No one was injured.

According to Le Parisien, a patrolling cop used a Taser to stop three of the robbers but the remaining two fled with the jewels.

Police would not confirm reports that the jewels were stolen from a hotel shop or that the robbers were armed with hatchets.

The five-star Ritz is one of the French capital's best-known hotels.

It has a shopping gallery selling designer clothes and jewellery.

- Chris Baynes, The Independent