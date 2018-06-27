Menu
Council News

$1m, three-storey, mega-playground approved

Emma Clarke
by
27th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
PLANS have been approved to build a million dollar, three-storey, mega playground at Springfield.

Development application material shows plans to build three trampolines, a large webbed climbing apparatus and two large, elevated slides.

Devloper Mirvac submitted the plans to Ipswich City Council on May 15.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The three-storey playground will be built on Ipswich City Council-owned land at 130 Southern Cross Circuit.

Ipswich City Council approved the plans on June 26 for a currency period of six years.

In April, a report provided to councillors recommended the council agree to the playground, with no immediate use planned for the vacant site.

"Given the high profile location, Mirvac has approached council to replace the existing playground equipment with a highly interactive children's' soft and hard playground equipment," the report read.

"It is anticipated that the addition of this playground equipment will be well received by the community and heavily utilised."

Ipswich Queensland Times

