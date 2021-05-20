$1M prize pool: Ipswich Cup back with a bang

Sales and events coordinator Carley Stieler with Ipswich Turf Club CEO Tim Dunn ahead of the 2021 Ipswich Cup on June 19. Photo: Liam Kidston

WITH a month until its return after a COVID-enforced break in 2020, tickets are selling fast for the biggest event on Ipswich’s social calendar.

More than 20,000 people are expected to stroll through the gates for the 2021 Ipswich Cup after last year’s event ran in front of a deserted stadium.

It promises to be an exciting new cup day experience with the Ipswich Turf Club celebrating the completion of its $24.8 million redevelopment, undertaken while racegoers were mostly kept away from trackside due to pandemic restrictions.

About 22,250 people attended the 2019 Ipswich Cup.

The club’s CEO Tim Dunn has been busy preparing for the popular event since stepping into his role six months ago and taking the reins from retired stalwart Brett Kitching.

For the first time the cup’s race day prize pool will top $1 million.

“The track has been in spectacular condition for many months (since the new irrigation and drainage works were completed) and all the new facilities have now been finished,” Mr Dunn said.

“So we’re a brand new facility ready to go and it’s just lots of excitement.”

The Ipswich Cup usually injects more than $2 million into the local economy each year.

Mr Dunn said about 20,000 people through the gates was what the club was expecting in 2021 and the number of tickets sold at this stage of proceedings was ahead of previous years.

Tickets for the exclusive new Aviary area in the heart of the new forecourt complete with a private DJ have sold out, as has the Pimm’s Lawn Party on the 1866 lawn.

“Corporate sales have been spectacular,” he said.

“Infield was gone well ahead of time and the outfield is very close to being gone.

“Obviously we’re restricted by COVID in terms of the number of people we can have per square metre.”

The set up of the site will start on Monday with marquees and other infrastructure being put into position.

On cup day on June 19, more than 500 staff will be working in various capacities across the club to keep things running smoothly.

Sharryn-Louise Patterson, Benita Daw and Olivia Daw at the 2019 Ipswich Cup

“The race day experience, I think, will be more complete because the site now has some synergy,” Mr Dunn said.

“There’s no construction works and there’s no fencing to keep people out of certain areas.

“It’s got a really great flow from the gates, through the whole area out to the outfield corporate marquees.

“There’s a lot of new and old parts. The old still exists and it’s still got that heritage feel about the site but we’ve got some new updates which are really positive.

“Our members love it and so have the current racegoers.”

After a difficult year for racing, Mr Dunn was excited for a huge crowd to return to the Bundamba racetrack next month and a prize pool of $1.05 million had been secured.

“I was very, very happy to get over that million dollar mark after working hard with Racing Queensland and push as much money as we could,” he said.

“Last year a lot of prize money was cut. It seems like they’re back on track.

“We’ve going to be televised by Sky everywhere and we’re still the biggest Queensland Racing attended event if not the biggest regional Australia event by attendance.”



Mr Dunn has put in a couple of calls to Mr Kitching to answer a couple of “left-field” questions in the build-up, relying on the experience of his 16 years at the helm, but everything was coming into place.

Mr Kitching moved down to Cabarita Beach in northeastern New South Wales with wife Annette after his retirement earlier this year.

“I saw him last week and he looked very, very tanned and very, very relaxed and enjoying the beach lifestyle,” Mr Dunn laughed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.