Kurt Cockburn of NGU Real Estate Greater Springfield with the companies first million dollar listing. Cordell Richardson
News

$1M listing for new real estate business

Carly Morrissey
by
5th Jun 2018 12:10 AM
WITH their first million-dollar listing NGU Real Estate Greater Springfield has had a great start.

The business just about to open its doors but has been trading for about two weeks.

So far there's just over a dozen listings including an "architecturally designed masterpiece" in The Address at Brookwater.

Principal Kurt Cockburn said the home called "Lumiere" had been built around light.

The P.S Designer home, located within a gated community is still under construction and one of the last to be built in the exclusive estate.

It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two garages a massive pool and top-end finishes.

While NGU Greater Springfield can handle higher-end clients they can also accommodate the average family home.

"We can sell $200,000 homes of $10 million homes," Mr Cockburn said.

He's renovated the old LJ Hooker building at 118 Augusta Parkway to make way for a new reception area downstairs and sales and property management upstairs.

When in full swing he hopes to have four to six property sales specialists on staff.

Mr Cockburn said the NGU difference was their strong social media marketing and unique property videos.

"The area is crying out for something like this," he said.

"I think the office is great for the area. There's so much development happening now."

An official launch of the business will be held next week.

