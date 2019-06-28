$1m reward for info about NSW teen's 1973 murder

Bronwynne Richardson (17) in an undated copy photo. Bronwynne was was abducted, raped, strangled and drowned near Albury, NSW, 12/10/1973.

Detectives hope a $1 million reward will lead them to the killer of a NSW beauty queen, who was snatched from a street, raped, murdered and dumped in the Murray River more than 45 years ago.

Bronwynne Richardson was last seen being dragged into a pale green and white station wagon in Albury on the night of October 12, 1973.

Two days later her body was found in a lagoon off the Murray River.

The Corowa Show Girl had been physically and sexually assaulted in a reserve west of Albury before being dumped in the muddy water.

A 1975 coronial inquest found Ms Richardson died of strangulation and drowning.

Four men were charged following a second inquest in 2011 but none have resulted in a conviction for murder.

NSW Police on Friday announced they had renewed the investigation and upped the reward money to $1 million.

They re-released images of the teenager, smiling in her showgirl sash and white sunhat, as well as historical images of the leafy street from where she was abducted.

Her sister Fiona Hume said the family is still devastated by the death almost 46 years on.

"Bronnie was a beautiful teenage girl with her whole life ahead of her and it was cut short just before she was about to take part in the Belle of Belles Ball," she said in a statement on Friday.

"We believe someone in the community knows what happened and has information about those involved in her death."

She pleaded with them to come forward, saying "now is the time to put things right".

Detective Superintendent Scott Cooke hopes someone will remember the green and white station wagon.

"The vehicle itself has not been recovered, but we believe someone would have seen it," the homicide chief said.

"It's a fairly remote area and we expect the driver had local knowledge."

Detectives have been working across the state and country to find answers for Bronwynne's family, he added.