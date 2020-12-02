19yo breaks aerial off car in drunken Melbourne Cup tirade

A 19-YEAR-OLD Rainbow Beach man who verbally abused another man and broke the aerial off his car during a drunken tirade has found his bank account $420 lighter for his behaviour.

Harry John Wayne Emms pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance and wilful damage in Gympie Magistrates Court over his alcohol-fuelled actions in the hours following the Melbourne Cup.

The court heard an off-duty police officer was driving along Carlo Rd about 6.30pm when he came across Emms yelling at another man, calling him a "paedophile", a "weak c---" and he was "going to get him".

The officer tried to intervene, only to be told by Emms "you can't do anything" as he was not on duty.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Emms then ran over to the victim's car, grabbed the aerial and "twisted with both hands until it broke in several places".

Emms' lawyer told the court the 19-year-old had gotten "quite drunk" at a Melbourne Cup function and was "very sorry" for his behaviour.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Emms $300, ordered him to pay $120 in compensation, and lamented the situation.

"It's sad to see someone here for the first time," Mr Callaghan said.

"The only reason you are here is your poor behaviour."