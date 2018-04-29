1.9m households in line for $50 electricity discount

CLOSE to two million households across the state should expect to see a $50 discount on their next power bill.

The $50 annual asset ownership dividend is on of two annual payments under the State Government $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan

Credits will start from today.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the dividends were from power business who had a share of public ownership.

"I strongly encourage Queenslanders to check their next power bill for the line item showing the $50 credit," he said.

"The $50 dividend will be applied automatically by all electricity retailers across Queensland for more than 1.9 million households in 2018 and again in 2019.

"We understand the cost of living pressures faced by all Queenslanders, especially our most vulnerable who will benefit the most.

Queensland Council of Social Service CEO Mark Henley said any bill relief was vital to low-income households.

"Electricity is one of the most significant household expenses people have. Low-income households are really impacted by the cost of electricity because there is little or no disposable income to absorb the huge cost," Mr Henley said.

"It is great that this dividend is automatic for every account holder. It is really important that people who do receive power bills from their landlord or body corporate and those who pay though a card- operated meter contact their retailer to make sure they receive the dividend."

The $50 asset ownership dividend is a key element of the government's Affordable Energy Plan, which also includes a two-year cap on electricity price rises to average inflation and rebates of up to $300 for energy efficient air conditioners, washing machines and fridges.

The plan also induces rewards of up to $75 for households and $120 for small businesses in regional Queensland who take up Ergon Energy's monthly billing options.

The $50 dividend payment dividend will go to home owners, tenants, customers who receive a power bill from their landlord or body corporate, and customers in communities with card-operated meters. Eligible Queensland pensioners and seniors also receive a $340 annual electricity rebate.