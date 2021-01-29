$195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

FIFTEEN new lots at South Ripley’s Providence estate have hit the market less than six weeks after a change of ownership was revealed.

Stockland announced the release of its first home sites earlier this week, following its shock acquisition of the 700-hectare project last month.

Former developers Okeland reportedly sold the project for an eye-watering $193 million.

The release is set to include blocks of land varied from 336 to 570 square meters in size – starting at $195,000.

Stockland project director David Franklin said the release would help meet growing demand for property in Ipswich’s booming southeast corridor.

“We’ve seen a growing interest for land in the region over recent months, particularly with first home buyers seeking well-connected and affordable homes as they enter the property market.”

The first release of lots at Providence have taken place under its new ownership.

He said the estate had attracted plenty of interest from potential buyers amid masterplans to create a community of 20,000 people in coming decades.

“More than 1,500 residential lots, two schools, sporting facilities, a café, and sales and community centre have already been delivered.”

Mr Franklin said the developer was preparing to deliver more than 6000 additional new homes in the future.

He did not confirm when that would take place.

The popular estate has proven popular among those relocating to growth corridor, with almost 3000 residents already calling Providence home.

“The expanding community will include four schools, a thriving proposed town centre, a proposed health hub, and more than 200 hectares of parkland and sporting facilities,” said Mr Franklin.

“We’re thrilled to mark the first step on the Providence journey and provide a new opportunity for Queenslanders to build their dream home.”.