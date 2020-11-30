19 standout medals: Ipswich club’s amazing state titles feat

EVERYWHERE you cast an eye during Ipswich's latest Queensland Relay Championships domination, there was green, white and black.

The Ipswich and District Athletic Club (IDAC) competitors were dressed for success and out in force, combining to win nine gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

For IDAC team co-manager, coach and competitor Theresa "Marty'' Stolberg, it was hugely satisfying seeing the club's 28 female teams and 17 male combinations impress.

"I was so proud of our brilliant team effort for relay day 2020,'' Stolberg said.

"I had many people commenting on our teams.

"Everywhere you looked you saw green, white and black. Ipswich athletes dominated many events and we could not be prouder.''

Ipswich and District Athletic Club relay championship competitors (from left) Theresa Stolberg, Janet Webber, Sharyn Wells, Jenny Shard, Elli Pedroni and Roxanne Blake shared in the medal haul. Picture: Vic Pascoe

The IDAC vice-president had a hectic day competing in five masters events while performing her manager duties. She led by example along with other loyal club supporters like co-manager Mark Sills, Elli Pedroni, Janet Webber and Sharyn Wells.

However, Stolberg was eager to recognise the efforts of the younger athletes like Ipswich's under-14, under-16 and under-18 girls teams.

The under 14 girls were overall winners at Saturday's competition at the State Athletics Centre at Nathan. They united for two gold and two bronze medals.

Ipswich's under-16 girls came second overall for the day after clinching a gold in shot put and silver in long jump.

The under-18 girls shot put team of Kiara Condon, Laylani Va'ai and Jessica Rowe won gold with an impressive combined total of 39.15m.

Stolberg said a standout performance came from the Ipswich club's under-20 3x1km men's combination, which produced a stunning finish to win their age group gold in the combined event.

After 16-year-old Connor Shaw led the team off, Alex Davies ran a super second leg before 2021 World Junior titles prospect Jude Thomas produced a spectacular sprint to the finish line.

"Overall, really pumped,'' Stolberg said.

More than a dozen clubs entered teams in the running, shot put and long jump events staged under a reduced program due to COVID restrictions.

The Ipswich club's representation was one of its highest at the relay championships, having been overall winners in 1992.

Club officials were waiting for final results from Saturday to see if Ipswich matched that marvellous previous feat.

The Ipswich and District Athletic Club’s fine line-up of relay athletes: Laylani Va'ai, Ruby and Ashlea Gibbs, Taya Beckers, Mikaela Doneley, Kiara Condon, Alsora Tuilaepa, Tavia Jensen, Charlize Goody, Sophie Wilkins, Lily Vine, Karshalia Sullivan and Mickeelie Johnson. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Stolberg thanked Sills for his preparation work and club president Vic Pascoe for his usual dedication.

Other behind the scenes contributors included Madison Wells and Jennifer Platen.

Stolberg said the coaches did a terrific job and the parents were hugely supportive.

Future events for Ipswich club athletes include the Benita Willis Shield and 5000m championships on Saturday.

The Combined Events State Championships, for heptathletes and decathletes, are set down for December 19/20.