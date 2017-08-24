19 injured including pregnant woman after 4WD, bus crash

A PREGNANT woman was in the Mitsubishi Pajero which spun out of control and hit an oncoming tour bus which then caught fire on the Gold Coast.

As many as 19 people were hurt in the crash.

Bus and 4WD crash in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast/Twitter

The woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, was in the 4WD with her partner and two children.

"She had some stomach pain and that was obviously a priority for QAS (Queensland Ambulance Service)," fire service incident controller Ray Ware said.

"It was very fortunate there were no passengers at the front of the bus or it could have been a lot worse."

Emergency services speak to people at the scene. Picture: Greg Stolz

The tour bus was taking 15 Japanese tourists to Springbrook National Park in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9.20am on the Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd at Advancetown, about 15km south of the Beechmont Rd intersection.

The bus and 4WD. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast/Twitter

Japanese tourist Nanami Fukuda, 18, said passengers saw the Pajero spinning out of control as it came down the hill towards the bus.

"I was so shocked, I couldn't breathe," she said.

"I didn't know what was happening."

Picture: Nine News Gold Coast/Twitter

Tour bus company manager Takashi Fututani said the driver and passengers were badly shaken but were fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries.

At least four people have been taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman earlier said paramedics were assessing 19 patients for injuries.

The scene of the bus and 4WD crash in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Greg Stolz

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

At least 10 ambulances attended the scene, along with police.

Police have shut the section of road and it is expected to be closed for at least an hour.